RCB players and staff leave for home via charter flight

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season was indefinitely suspended on Tuesday in wake of players testing positive for COVID-19.

As per PTI, Royal Challengers Bangalore's domestic players and support staff members left for their home towns from specific pre-identified hubs as the foreign recruits left for their respective destinations via charter flights.

RCB book chartered flight for players, staff and management

The report adds that RCB skipper Virat Kohli left for Mumbai on Tuesday itself as the other playing and non-playing staff left for their onward destinations on Thursday morning.

In consultation with the BCCI, the franchise booked a chartered flight for all its domestic players, staff and management, sending them to specific pre-identified hubs and then connected to their respective cities.

RCB ensure safe return of all personnel

RCB issued a press release saying that they worked in consultation with the BCCI and the respective cricket boards.

"We worked in consultation with BCCI and the respective cricket boards to ensure the safe return of all our personnel to their homes. There are stringent SOPs put in place by us, for those who are transiting from central hubs to their respective cities."

CSK arranged a charter flight for the players

It has been learned that the Chennai Super Kings arranged a charter flight for the players from Delhi.

A flight carrying the first lot of CSK players went to Rajkot and Mumbai in the morning, while the evening charter plane dropped the rest of them.

Besides, skipper MS Dhoni is scheduled to fly on Thursday evening to his home in Ranchi.

RCB to be in constant touch with everyone

The franchise added that they will be in constant touch with everyone until they reach home and offer support. "We will be in constant touch with them till they reach home and continue to offer support to our personnel whenever necessary," the statement read.

New Zealand's IPL-based Test players to depart for UK

New Zealand's Test contingent in the suspended IPL 2021 season will depart India for the UK on May 11.

They will remain in the mini-bubble in New Delhi before their departure.

This is the earliest date an exemption for their arrival in England could be obtained, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed today.

Meanwhile, the other players will make their way back home on Friday.