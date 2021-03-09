IPL 2021: Records R Ashwin can break this season

Ashwin has represented Chennai Super Kings, Pune Supergiants and Punjab Kings in the past, and presently plays for the Delhi Capitals.
He remains one of the greatest exponents of carrom ball, a weapon he uses quite often in the IPL.
The 34-year-old is presently the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL.
He has scalped 138 wickets from 154 matches at an average of 26.81 so far.
Wickets
Ashwin set to complete 150 IPL wickets
Ashwin is set to become the sixth bowler and fourth spinner to take 150 or more wickets in the IPL.
Ashwin, who requires only 12 scalps, will also be only the second off-spinner to reach this landmark.
He is currently behind Lasith Malinga (170), Amit Mishra (160), Piyush Chawla (156), Dwayne Bravo (153) and Harbhajan Singh (150) on the tally.
Information
Will Ashwin leave behind Harbhajan on this list?
Ashwin could also leave behind Harbhajan in terms of bowling dot balls. The latter has delivered the highest number of dot balls (1,249) in the tournament thus far. Meanwhile, Ashwin follows him with 1,170 on this list.
What next?
Ashwin will be an important asset for the DC
In the previous edition, Ashwin took 13 wickets with a best haul of 3/29 as Delhi Capitals reached their maiden IPL final.
He will be an important asset for them in the impending season too.
His present form speaks volumes about his stature.
Although the critics have doubted his credibility in white-ball cricket, he brings a lot to the table with his uncanny variations.