Records which Virat Kohli can break on the UK tour

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 16, 2021, 08:00 am

After beating England at home, Team India is set to embark on the gruelling UK tour. The Virat Kohli-led India will lock horns with New Zealand in the ICC WTC final before facing England in the five-Test series. Skipper Kohli, who has been deprived of an international hundred lately, would want to silence the critics. Here are the records he cane break in England.

Runs

Kohli set to surpass these legends

Kohli is one of the most prolific Test players in modern-day cricket. In 91 Tests, he has racked up 7,490 runs at an incredible average of 52.37. He has six Tests to surpass the runs tally of legends Clive Lloyd (7,515), Mark Taylor (7,525), and Mohammad Yousuf (7,530). Kohli can also eclipse his counterpart Steve Smith, who has 7,540 Test runs to his name.

Information

Will Kohli finally break the deadlock?

At the moment, Kohli has the joint-most Test hundreds (27) among active cricketers with Steve Smith. Two more tons will take him past legends Michael Clarke and Hashim Amla (28 each). Moreover, Kohli can also break the record of Donald Bradman's 29 Test tons.

Captaincy

Captain Kohli can attain these feats

Kohli is already India's most successful captain in Test cricket. Under him, the Indian team has won 36 of 60 Tests, and lost 14. Meanwhile, 10 of them have resulted in a draw. By winning one more Test, he will overtake the legendary captain Clive Lloyd (36) on the list. Kohli will also break MS Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests (60).

Landmark

Kohli can reach another significant landmark

Kohli's Test career has certainly flourished after taking over the reigns from former captain Dhoni. In terms of Test runs as captain, he (5,392) is only behind Ricky Ponting (6,542), Allan Border (6,623) and Graeme Smith (8,659). By scoring 608 more, Kohli will become the first Indian captain with 6,000 or more Test runs. He is also set to play his 100th Test innings.

Vs ENG, NZ

Kohli eyes these milestones against England, New Zealand

As of now, Kohli has tallied 1,742 runs from 23 Tests at an average of 45.84 against England in Tests. He could become only the third Indian with 2,000 or more Test runs against the English side. Against New Zealand, Kohli has amassed 773 runs at 51.53, which include three hundreds. With one more ton, he could equal Master Blaser Sachin Tendulkar's tally (4).