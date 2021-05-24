Home / News / Sports News / India tour of UK: Records which Ishant Sharma can break
India tour of UK: Records which Ishant Sharma can break

India tour of UK: Records which Ishant Sharma can break
Ishant Sharma set to break these records in England

India are set to embark on the UK tour to take part in the ICC World Test Championship finale, and the England Test series. At the moment, the Virat Kohli-led side has one of the most lethal bowling attacks in the Test format. The attack will be led by India's most experienced bowler, Ishant Sharma, who eyes several milestones. We present the same.

A look at his Test career

Ishant burst on to the international scene in 2007. The tall seamer grabbed eyeballs with his exploits during India's 2007/08 tour Down Under, wherein he gave a run for the money to many, including Ricky Ponting. In a Test career spanning over a decade, Ishant has accounted for 303 wickets from 101 matches at 32.28. The tally comprises 11 five-fors and one 10-wicket haul.

Ishant set to overtake Zaheer Khan

Till now, Ishant is the sixth-highest wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in Test cricket. Notably, he has third-most wickets by an Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev (434) and Zaheer Khan (311). Ishant requires nine more scalps to become India's second-most successful pacer in Tests.

Ishant could become India's most successful pacer overseas (Tests)

Over the years, Ishant has duly excelled in foreign conditions. He owns 199 wickets from 60 Tests away from home. He is only behind Anil Kumble (269), Kapil (215), and Zaheer (207) among Indian bowlers on this list. On the upcoming tour, Ishant could surpass both Kapil and Zaheer to become India's most successful fast bowler in away Tests.

An opportunity to become India's highest wicket-taker in SENA countries

In the SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), Ishant has aggregated 122 Test wickets with a best match haul of 9/162. He has recorded as many as 5 five-wicket hauls in such matches. Notably, Ishant has the second-most wickets for India in these countries after Kumble (141). He has a maximum of six Tests to break this long-standing record.

How will Ishant fare in England this time?

Ishant had emerged as India's highest wicket-taker on the 2018 tour of England. He scalped 18 wickets from five Tests at an average of 24.28. With this, he had matched Kapil's tally of taking 43 wickets in England (joint-most for India). On the impending tour, Ishant will individually top this tally. Ishant already owns the best innings figures for India in England (7/74).

WTC final: Ishant can get past these legends

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the ICC WTC final at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Ishant has an incredible record against the Kiwis in away Tests. He has 28 wickets from six Tests, and is only behind Erapalli Prasanna (35) and Zaheer (33) on this tally. Ishant, who will likely play the championship final, could end up leading this list as well.

BCCI to donate 2,000 oxygen concentrators in fight against COVID-19

