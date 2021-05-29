Home / News / Sports News / UAE would host the remainder of IPL 2021 season: BCCI
UAE would host the remainder of IPL 2021 season: BCCI

Parth Dhall
UAE would host the remainder of IPL 2021 season: BCCI

The BCCI decided in its Special General Meeting that the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President of the BCCI, has confirmed the same to ANI. The cash-rich league was postponed midway through the season after several COVID-19 positive cases were reported among players. Here are further details.

In this article
Information

BCCI plans to conduct the IPL in September-October

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI has decided to shift the IPL to the UAE, considering the bad weather in India around September-October. The cricket board plans to host the remaining 31 IPL games around this time.

Statement

A look at BCCI's official statement

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of Indian Premier League 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year," a BCCI release read. "The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL."

UAE

UAE hosted the 2020 IPL season

In the past few weeks, several reports had claimed that the remaining IPL season can shift to the UAE. Speaking on the same, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, earlier this month, had said, "Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL." Notably, the UAE had successfully hosted the IPL 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

T20 WC

BCCI keen on hosting the T20 World Cup in India

It is understood that the BCCI will seek an extension from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to stage the T20 World Cup in India. Notably, the BCCI is keen on hosting the tournament in India itself despite the COVID-19 outbreak. The ICC might take a decision on the same soon, as it has scheduled a meeting on June 1.

IPL 2021

IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely

The IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely in the first week of May after various positive cases were reported inside the bio-secure bubbles of four franchises. Notably, the tournament had already reached its mid-way stage. At the moment, Delhi Capitals lead the standings with six wins and two defeats. They are followed by the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

