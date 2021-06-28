Home / News / Sports News / Need to work on rotating the strike: Mithali Raj
Need to work on rotating the strike: Mithali Raj

Abhijit Raghunathan
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 05:42 pm
Need to work on rotating the strike: Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj scored 72 against England Women in the first ODI

After slumping to a heavy defeat in the first ODI against England, Indian captain Mithali Raj attributed the loss to the lack of strike rotation. The Indian eves managed a paltry 201/8 in their first innings, something that was chased down by England in just 34 overs. Mithali Raj was the only Indian batter to reach a half-century with 72 runs to her name.

ENGW vs INDW

How did the first ODI pan out?

Batting first, India managed 201/8 in 50 overs in 50 overs. Notably, Raj reached her 56th ODI half-century in a losing cause while Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma were the others who reached or crossed the 30-run mark. In reply, Tammy Beaumont scored 87, smashing 12 fours and a six. Natalie Sciver scored an unbeaten 74. England Women (202/2) won by eight wickets.

Batting

India batters prefer chasing

Batting first, the Indian eves have generally come up short with an average first-innings score of 213. This ranks them in fifth place among nine nations in the Women's ICC ODI Rankings. The Indians prefer chasing and have shown composure while doing the same in terms of typically big scores.

A potential rejig in the batting order

With Punam and Mithali vying for the No. 3 spot, it is clear that the side needs a finisher. The Indian captain highlighted the lack of talent in domestic cricket for a player who can bat at No. 6 or No. 7. The team composition also needs to be reworked.

What India will need to do in the second ODI?

The Indians will want Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to fire in the next ODI. Their runs at the top will be crucial. They will also be looking to ring in the changes with Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav expected to come into the side. A lot more will be expected from Ekta Bisht and Harmanpreet Kaur, the latter with both bat and ball.

