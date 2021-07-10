The Hundred: Riaz faces visa issues in UK, returns home

Pakistan pace spearhead Wahab Riaz, who was acquired by the Trent Rockets team in The Hundred in England, had to return home due to visa-related issues. It is understood that he did not have the work visa to play in the 100-ball tournament. The 36-year-old is set to re-apply for the work permit in order to join the Nottingham-based franchise. Here are further details.

The team might seek a short-term replacement

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development. It also added that the team might seek a short-term replacement for Riaz. "We are aware that Wahab Riaz has had an issue with his visa and is travelling back to Pakistan to prepare the correct paperwork. Trent Rockets will arrange for a short-term replacement if required," a spokesman for The Hundred told Cricbuzz.

Riaz is not a centrally contracted player of PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated there was an incident involving Riaz, where things were not in control of the board. Riaz has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is. Over the years, the left-arm pacer has racked up 237 international wickets from 154 matches at 33.55. He is not a centrally contracted player of the PCB, presently.

Riaz had replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile at Trent Rockets

Riaz was roped in by the Rockets as a replacement for Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile, who pulled out of the tournament. He was set to join England Test captain Joe Root and Afghanistan T20I skipper Rashid Khan in the Nottingham-based side, Trent Rockets. Notably, Riaz leads Peshawar Zalmi, which had recently reached the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

What is The Hundred?

The Hundred is a 100-ball competition proposed by the ECB, which involves eight men's and women's teams. As per the newly introduced format, there would be 15 traditional six-ball overs and a final 10-ball over in a match. The tournament, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to run for a month with the final scheduled for August 21.