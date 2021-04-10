IPL 2021: Decoding Rishabh Pant's numbers against CSK

Rishabh Pant has managed to score 14 runs off 9 balls by CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, while the latter has dismissed him once. Pant has managed to score 19 runs off 11 balls by pacer Shardul Thakur, while the latter has never dismissed him.
CSK vs DC
CSK vs DC: What to expect?
The IPL 2021 opening encounter saw RCB beat MI in a last-ball thriller.
Fans would want a similar cracking contest tonight as well.
Last season, DC won both their league games against CSK.
The side has a quality batting line-up and players will need to step up.
DC will be without star pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.