Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals this season
Sports

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals this season

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 30, 2021, 10:26 pm
IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals this season

Middle-order batsman Rishabh Pant has been appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals for the 2021 IPL.

The development comes days after a dislocated shoulder ruled regular captain Shreyas Iyer out of the tournament.

Notably, this will be the first captaincy stint for Pant in the cash-rich league. Notably, he was bought by the Capitals in 2016.

Here are the further details.

In this article
Fifth-youngest captain in the IPL Ashwin, Rahane were also being considered for the role Can't wait to give my best for Delhi Capitals A look at Pant's IPL stats Pant is the best man to lead DC: Iyer

Pant

Fifth-youngest captain in the IPL

At 23, Pant will become the fifth-youngest captain in the IPL after Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Suresh Raina, and Iyer respectively.

As per the records, Kohli and Smith held the leadership position at 22.

Although Raina and Iyer were 23, they were younger in terms of days than Pant.

Previously, Pant had only lead Delhi in the domestic circuit.

Captaincy

Ashwin, Rahane were also being considered for the role

Despite his inexperience, Pant had been one of the front-runners to replace Iyer as captain along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, and Steve Smith.

The former has been in phenomenal form since the 2020/21 Australian tour.

He emerged as a match-winner Down Under, and followed it up with impressive performances across all three formats against England at home.

Elation

Can't wait to give my best for Delhi Capitals

After getting the nod, Pant said, "To lead this team one day is a dream I have always harbored. As that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable for this role."

"With an amazing coaching staff and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my best for DC."

Information

A look at Pant's IPL stats

Pant has turned out to be one of the most consistent performers in the IPL. He has amassed 2,079 runs from 68 matches at an average of 35.23. He owns a phenomenal strike-rate of 151.97. Pant has slammed one ton and 12 fifties so far.

Iyer

Pant is the best man to lead DC: Iyer

Iyer, who was ruled out of the England ODI series, still awaits a surgery on his hand.

He believes Pant is the "best man" to take charge in his absence.

"I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team," said Iyer.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Quarantine, bio-secure bubbles improved bond between Kohli and Rohit: Report
Latest News
Actor Ajaz Khan detained by NCB from Mumbai airport
Entertainment
Bombay High Court to hear Param Bir Singh's plea tomorrow
India
Rampant plastic use is causing human penises to shrink
Science
Quarantine, bio-secure bubbles improved bond between Kohli and Rohit: Report
Sports
Visa to allow payments using cryptocurrency
Business
Latest Sports News
Sergio Aguero set to leave Manchester City: Presenting his records
Sports
Steve Smith wants to lead Australia in international cricket again
Sports
Jofra Archer undergoes hand surgery after fish tank mishap
Sports
Football: UAE thrash India 6-0 in international friendly
Sports
Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19
Sports
Trending Topics