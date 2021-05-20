Home / News / Sports News / Manchester City's Ruben Dias crowned FWA Footballer of the Year
Manchester City's Ruben Dias crowned FWA Footballer of the Year

Rajdeep Saha
Manchester City's Ruben Dias crowned FWA Footballer of the Year
Ruben Dias has won FWA Footballer of the Year

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been crowned Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the Premier League 2020-21 season. The 24-year-old, who joined the club last year, picked up more votes than his Man City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, to claim the honor. It has been a defining season for Dias with City winning the title.

It's a huge privilege, says Ruben Dias

Dias said it's a huge privilege and he couldn't have won the same without the team's success. "It's a huge privilege, I'm very, very happy. I could not have done it without the success of the team, without everyone in the team deserving this award. Only by that, as a defender, am I able to be here to receive this prize," he said.

Dias cites example of Man City after winning the award

Dias is the first defender to win the award since Liverpool's Steve Nicol back in 1989. The 24-year-old believes his recognition ahead of Man City's goal-scorers is a reflection of the team's unity. "It means something because normally the ones who finish off the plays get the spotlight, but me receiving this award is a major example of our team," he explained.

Consistent Dias makes his presence felt for Man City

The former Benfica player had joined Man City last summer for a staggering £65m deal. He has made 31 league appearances for Man City this season, scoring one goal and helping his side register 14 clean sheets. His partnership with John Stones at the heart of City's defence was significant. With these two, City conceded only 21 goals in the league.

Notable stats of Dias in a superb debut season

Dias played a significant role in increasing his influence in the side, helping them go on a staggering 21-game win streak in all competitions, including 15 successive victories in the Premier League. Dias has made 23 tackles, 34 interceptions, and 88 clearances this season in the Premier League. He has also made 130 recoveries, besides providing 108 accurate long balls.

Dias can follow the footsteps of City legend Kompany: Analysis

Dias looks in command at the back for City and has established himself as the first-choice central defender. His assurance and solidity make him very comfortable. He is a complete defender and is someone looking to follow the footsteps of City legend Vincent Kompany.

