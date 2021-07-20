Home / News / Sports News / South Africa beat Ireland in 1st T20I: Records broken
South Africa beat Ireland in 1st T20I: Records broken

Parth Dhall
South Africa beat Ireland in 1st T20I by 33 runs

A splendid spell by Tabraiz Shamsi helped South Africa beat Ireland in the first T20I at The Village, Dublin. The left-arm wrist-spinner, who was named the Player of the Match, scalped four wickets as the hosts suffered a 33-run defeat. South Africa gave Ireland a 166-run target even though they were reduced to 115/5 at one stage. Here are the records broken.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

South Africa made a fiery start after Ireland invited them to bat. However, the top-three, Quinton de Kock (20), Janneman Malan (4), and Temba Bavuma (13), departed in the powerplay. The likes of Aiden Markram (39), Rassie van der Dussen (25), and David Miller (28) powered SA to 165/7. Ireland kept on losing wickets throughout the run-chase, thereby falling short by 33 runs (132/9).

Twitter Post

IRE vs SA, 1st T20I: A look at the scorecard

Shamsi

Second four-wicket haul for Shamsi in T20Is

Shamsi registered his second four-wicket haul in T20 Internationals. He snapped up four wickets and gave away 27 runs. He dismissed Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, and Mark Adair during the innings. Shamsi now has 42 wickets from 38 T20Is at an incredible average of 23.30. He surpassed the wickets tally of Wayne Parnell (41) to become SA's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Information

How did the other bowlers perform?

Besides Shamsi, George Linde and Lungi Ngidi also shone for South Africa. The duo took two wickets apiece, while Rabada scalped a solitary wicket. For Ireland, pacer Mark Adair registered figures of 3/39. Meanwhile, Simi (2/19) and Joshua Little (2/27) picked up two wickets each.

Batting

Quinton, Miller achieve these feats

South African opener Quinton (1,578) eclipsed Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (1,567) in terms of T20I runs. The former looked dangerous in his 20-run cameo, which came off just 9 deliveries (3 fours, 1 six). Meanwhile, David Miller completed 1,600 T20I runs in the match. He now owns 1,605 runs from 87 T20Is at 29.72. The tally includes 1 hundred and 3 fifties.

