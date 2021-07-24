South Africa beat Ireland in third T20I: Records broken

Temba Bavuma played a solid knock for South Africa

South Africa thrashed Ireland in the third and final T20I to complete a 3-0 series win. The Proteas posted 189/2 as skipper Temba Bavuma hit a sparkling 51-ball 72. Reeza Hendricks and David Miller chipped in as well for the visitors. In reply, Ireland lost wickets at regular intervals to surrender the tie (140/9). Here are the details.

How did the match pan out?

South Africa posted 127 runs for the first wicket as Bavuma and Hendricks took charge. The two batters played sensibly and laid the platform for SA. Bavuma hit six fours and two sixes. Hendricks hit seven fours and a six. David Miller came in and powered SA to 189. In reply, the South African bowlers had things under control to hurt Ireland.

Miller becomes the second-highest scorer for SA in T20Is

After scoring a powerful half-century in the previous T20I, senior batter Miller showed his class once again. The southpaw smashed a 17-ball 36, hitting four fours and a six. He had a strike rate of 211.6. Notably, Miller is now the second-highest run-scorer for SA in T20Is (1,675). He surpassed the legendary AB de Villiers (1,672).

SA smash 126 in the final 10 overs

Ireland bowled well in the first 10 overs and tied the SA batters by not allowing them many freebies. After 10 overs, SA had managed just 63 runs at a rate of 6.30. However, they changed the game, hitting 126 in the final 10 overs.