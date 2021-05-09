Home / News / Sports News / Aryna Sabalenka defeats Ashleigh Barty to win Madrid Open
Aryna Sabalenka defeats Ashleigh Barty to win Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka defeats Ashleigh Barty to win Madrid Open

Number five seed Aryna Sabalenka beat world number one Ashleigh Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in the Mutua Madrid Open final. With this win, Sabalenka reversed two previous losses this year against Barty, besides collecting her first WTA clay-court title. The trophy is Sabalenka's second of the season after she won the Abu Dhabi Open back in January 2021. Here are the details.

Brilliant Sabalenka stamps her authority

The Belarusian now owns a 10-5 record in finals. The 23-year-old has tasted success in 10 of her last 12 finals since 2019. Notably, she will enter the top five of the WTA Rankings for the first time next week. Sabalenka has leveled the head-to-head tally against Barty. In eight meetings, both players have now collected four wins each.

Sabalenka ends Barty's run

Australian star Barty had beaten Sabalenka in three sets in both the Miami quarter-finals last month and the Stuttgart final two weeks ago. She was also on a 16-match red clay winning streak, and had won her past 10 clashes against Top 10 opposition.

