Sarfaraz Khan slams his 19th First-Class century: Key stats

Responding to HP's paltry total, Mumbai were down to 32/2. Siddhesh Lad and Musheer Khan then steadied the ship with a 122-run stand.

Musheer's dismissal in the 52nd over exposed his brother, Sarfaraz, in the middle. The latter took Mumbai past 220 alongside Lad.

Although the latter departed, Sarfaraz (139*) and Akash Anand (58*) returned unbeaten. Mumbai were 398/4 by stumps.