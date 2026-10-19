Sarfaraz Khan slams his 19th First-Class century: Key stats
What's the story
Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan shone with a remarkable century for Mumbai in the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy. Sarfaraz reached three figures on Day 2 after Himachal Pradesh tallied 140 in the first innings at Lohnu Cricket Ground, Bilaspur. Adding 68 runs with Siddhesh Lad and 176 with Akash Anand, Sarfaraz bolstered Mumbai before returning unbeaten at stumps. The 28-year-old Mumbai batter completed his 19th First-Class ton.
Performance
Sarfaraz's ton bolsters Mumbai
Responding to HP's paltry total, Mumbai were down to 32/2. Siddhesh Lad and Musheer Khan then steadied the ship with a 122-run stand.
Musheer's dismissal in the 52nd over exposed his brother, Sarfaraz, in the middle. The latter took Mumbai past 220 alongside Lad.
Although the latter departed, Sarfaraz (139*) and Akash Anand (58*) returned unbeaten. Mumbai were 398/4 by stumps.
Numbers
A look at his red-ball numbers
Sarfaraz continues his bid for a comeback in Test cricket. His last Test for India was in November 2024.
In six Tests for India, the Mumbai batter has scored 371 runs at 37.10, with one century and three half-centuries.
Sarfaraz now has 18 First-Class tons apart from 16 half-centuries. He has over 5,200 runs from 65 FC games at an average of 62-plus.
Information
The wait continues!
Earlier this year, Sarfaraz was named as the replacement for injured Sai Sudharsan in India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. However, he didn't get to play. This was after he averaged 53.62 in the last Ranji season.