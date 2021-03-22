Home / News / Sports News / SA Women beat India Women in 2nd T20I: Key learnings
Sports

SA Women beat India Women in 2nd T20I: Key learnings

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 22, 2021, 12:17 pm
SA Women beat India Women in 2nd T20I: Key learnings

South Africa Women defeated India Women by six wickets in the second T20I on Sunday.

With this, they have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The match went down to the wire, with the visitors chasing 159 on the final ball.

Middle-order batter Laura Wolvaardt was named the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 53.

Here are the key learnings.

In this article
How did the match pan out? The exploits of Shafali Verma Harleen, Ghosh played impressive knocks Team India lacks a solid finisher The Indian bowlers remained ineffective throughout

Match

How did the match pan out?

Youngster Shafali Verma shared a 79-run stand with Harleen Deol as SA Women elected to field.

With the help of Richa Ghosh's 44*, India Women posted 158/4.

During the run-chase, SA opener Lizelle Lee fired a 45-ball 70 before the Indians came back in the hunt.

Meanwhile, Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 53 ensured SA Women victory as they needed nine runs off the last over.

Shafali

The exploits of Shafali Verma

The second T20I showed why the young Shafali Verma is India Women's best bet in the powerplay.

She continued her sublime run in the format with a 31-ball 47.

The teen sensation makes up a noteworthy opening pair with the experienced Smriti Mandhana.

Her attacking mindset dragged the South Africans on the back foot even after Mandhana was sent back early on.

Harleen, Ghosh

Harleen, Ghosh played impressive knocks

Harleen Doel is another Indian batter, who is showing form in the series.

She played second-fiddle as Shafali continued to torment the SA bowlers.

The 22-year-old also smashed 52 in the series opener. However, she could still improve her scoring-rate.

Meanwhile, Ghosh showcased her propensity to finish the innings. Her 26-ball 44* was a testament to that.

Information

Team India lacks a solid finisher

Looking at India's batting performance in the first two T20Is, one might say that the hosts are lacking a solid finisher, who could ensure them a safe total, when batting first. Team India is duly missing the presence of injured Harmanpreet Kaur.

Bowlers

The Indian bowlers remained ineffective throughout

The Indian bowlers have been ineffective while defending in both the T20Is.

They haven't been able to exert pressure on the South African batters.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma conceded 31 runs in three at an economy of 10.30.

The likes of Arundhati Reddy and Harleen Deol were also expensive.

As a unit, the Indians failed to stop the visitors from scoring consistently.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Premier League, Tottenham beat Aston Villa: Records broken
Latest News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.73 million with 47K+ new cases
India
Facebook demonstrates new wrist-worn prototype for interacting with AR systems
Science
'Batwoman' casts Wallis Day as Kate Kane, replacing Ruby Rose
Entertainment
Vivo V20 becomes cheaper in India by Rs. 2,000
Science
Tata Safari named official partner for IPL 2021
Auto
Latest Sports News
ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma reclaims top spot
Sports
India vs England: Rahul, Krunal guide India to 317/5
Sports
India vs England: Dhawan slams 98, his highest against England
Sports
New Zealand outclass Bangladesh in 2nd ODI: Records broken
Sports
India vs England, 1st ODI: Prasidh, Krunal make ODI debuts
Sports
Trending Topics