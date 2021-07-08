England beat Pakistan in first ODI: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 10:31 pm

A second-string England outfit beat Pakistan by nine wickets

A second-string England cricket team beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. England, who had to name a fresh squad after several first-team players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, tamed Pakistan in Cardiff. The Ben Stokes-led side dismissed Pakistan for 141 before chasing down the target in the 22nd over. Here are the details.

ENG vs PAK

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam for noughts with the score reading 0/2. They were soon reduced to 26/4 as England pacers wreaked havoc. A 53-run stand between Shan Maqsood and Shadab Khan saw Pakistan offer some resistance. However, England claimed regular wickets to dent the visitors. In reply, Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley got the job done for England in style.

England

England dominate the numbers in PP overs

As per Opta, England have 33 powerplay wickets in ODIs since the end of the 2019 World Cup. This is now 11 more than any other side. Meanwhile, no nation to play more than three ODIs in that period has a better strike rate (28.2). England's rate of a boundary every 10.4 deliveries is also the best.

Bowlers

England's newbies impress with the ball

Playing just his fifth ODI, England's Saqib Mahmood claimed his best figures of 4/42 to hurt Pakistan. He bowled a maiden over as well. Craig Overtan, who played his second ODI, claimed two wickets for 23 runs from 6.2 overs. Matthew Parkinson, playing his third ODI, got to the wickets column for the first time (2/28).

Duo

Malan and Crawley smash fifties to floor Pakistan

Dawid Malan, who opened the innings for England, slammed a 69-ball 68*. He smashed eight fours at a strike rate of 98.55. Playing just his fourth ODI, Malan hit his second fifty which now is also his best score. This was his maiden fifty against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Crawley, who made his ODI debut, hit a sparkling 50-ball 58*. They shared an unbeaten 120-run stand.

Do you know?

Debutant Lewis Gregory scripts this record

As per Opta, Lewis Gregory recorded the most economical figures (2.75) by an England bowler on men's ODI debut since Michael Yardy took 3/24 from 10 overs against Pakistan in 2006 (minimum 4 overs bowled). Gregory claimed 1/11 from his four overs.