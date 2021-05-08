Pakistan's Abid Ali slams maiden Test double-century: The key numbers

Pakistan have dominated the scenes against Zimbabwe in the ongoing second Test match in Harare. After resuming Day 2 on 268/4, 33-year-old batsman Abid Ali raced to a maiden Test double-century. Abid resumed on an unbeaten 118 and went on to accumulate 215* as Pakistan declared (510/8) just after tea. Here are the major details.

Tons

Abid plays marathon innings, hits third career Test ton

Playing his 12th Test match, the senior cricketer hit his third career Test ton. He had earlier hit two centuries against Sri Lanka. Abid's innings was laced with 29 fours. He has consumed 407 balls. Abid has gone past the 800-run mark in Tests (844) and has an average of 49.64.

Abid

Abid becomes third Pakistani batsman to hit double-century against Zimbabwe

Abid has become the 20th Pakistani batsman to hit a double-century in Tests. He is also the third Pakistani batsman to hit a double-century against Zimbabwe in Tests. Wasim Akram (257* in 1996) and Younis Khan (200* in 2013) are the two other players to have registered this record. He is the second player after Younis to hit a double-century in Zimbabwe for Pakistan.

Day 2

Abid shares defining 169-run stand alongside Nauman Ali

After sharing a massive 236-run stand for the second wicket alongside Azhar Ali on Day 1, Abid found comfort in number nine batsman Nauman Ali. Together the duo stitched a defining 169-run stand for the eighth wicket. Nauman scored a 104-ball 97. His innings was laced with nine fours and five sixes. Pakistan were earlier reduced to 341/7.

Do you know?

Unique record for Abid Ali

According to notable statistician Mazher Arshad, Abid and former Sri Lankan ace Marvan Atapattu are the only two Asian opening batsmen with a Test double-century on African soil.