Sergio Ramos joins Paris Saint-Germain on two-year deal

PSG have signed 35-year-old Sergio Ramos

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have signed veteran defender Sergio Ramos on a two-year deal following his departure from Real Madrid. The 35-year-old defender left Los Blancos after 16 years when his contract expired at the end of June. Ramos went on to win a host of trophies and was the club captain. Here are further details.

I am very happy to join Paris St-Germain, says Ramos

Ramos said he is happy to join PSG and stated this is a big change in his life and it's a day he won't forget. "I am very happy to join Paris St-Germain," Ramos said. "This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it's a day I will never forget," he added.

Ramos helped Real Madrid win a host of trophies

Ramos won a total of 22 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He went on to make 671 appearances for Real, scoring 101 goals. During his period with the club, Ramos helped Real win five La Liga titles, four Spanish Super Cups, two Copa del Rey trophies, four Champions League honors, three UEFA Super Cups, and four FIFA Club World Cups.

Ramos is the third signing for PSG this summer

Ramos is PSG's third signing of the summer. The veteran defender joins the French club after the arrival of right-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined on a free transfer. Hakimi was roped in by PSG on a five-year deal worth up to €70 million, including bonus payments.

Ramos will hope to make his presence felt

Ramos will link up with former Real Madrid team-mates Angel di Maria and Keylor Navas. This is a big moment for the Spaniard, who will be keen to show his worth and be a pivotal figure in the dressing room.

