Serie A, Juventus beat champions Inter Milan 3-2: Records broken

10-man Juventus kept their top-four hopes alive in the Serie A after edging past champions Inter Milan 3-2 in Turin on Saturday. Juventus had a 2-1 lead going into half-time before Inter equalized in the 83rd minute. However, Juan Cuadrado scored his second five minutes later to hand Juve a victory. Andrea Pirlo's side are fourth in the standings for now. Here's more.

Matteo Darmian fouled Giorgio Chiellini and gifted a penalty to Juve in the 23rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the spot kick but scored on the rebound. Inter were awarded a penalty after a VAR review and Romelu Lukaku made no mistake. Cuadrado gave Juve a breather before half-time. Chiellini turned the ball into his own net as Inter leveled. However, Cuadrado had other ideas.

As per Opta, Cuadrado is the first Juventus player to score a brace against Inter Milan in the Serie A since Darko Kovacevic in April 2000, when the Bianconeri won 2-1.

