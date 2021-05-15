Serie A, Juventus beat champions Inter Milan 3-2: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 15, 2021, 11:55 pm

Juventus beat Inter Milan in a five-goal thriller in the Serie A

10-man Juventus kept their top-four hopes alive in the Serie A after edging past champions Inter Milan 3-2 in Turin on Saturday. Juventus had a 2-1 lead going into half-time before Inter equalized in the 83rd minute. However, Juan Cuadrado scored his second five minutes later to hand Juve a victory. Andrea Pirlo's side are fourth in the standings for now. Here's more.

Match

Juventus seal the deal against Inter

Matteo Darmian fouled Giorgio Chiellini and gifted a penalty to Juve in the 23rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the spot kick but scored on the rebound. Inter were awarded a penalty after a VAR review and Romelu Lukaku made no mistake. Cuadrado gave Juve a breather before half-time. Chiellini turned the ball into his own net as Inter leveled. However, Cuadrado had other ideas.

Do you know?

Cuadrado joins an elite list

As per Opta, Cuadrado is the first Juventus player to score a brace against Inter Milan in the Serie A since Darko Kovacevic in April 2000, when the Bianconeri won 2-1.