Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo scripts these records against Verona

Juventus saw Ronaldo score the opener as he slotted home with a first-time finish from Federico Chiesa's pass.
However, the visitors faded from there on and didn't provide much impetus.
Verona cashed in and equalised through Antonin Barak's header from Darko Lazovic's cross.
Juve managed to hold on in the end with Wojciech Szczesny denying Lazovic a winner.
Opta stats
Ronaldo extends his Serie A scoring run
Ronaldo has now scored 47 goals in his last 47 Serie A matches.
Meanwhile, only Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (both 16) have scored more than Cristiano Ronaldo (14) in away matches in the current season in the Top-5 European Leagues across competitions.