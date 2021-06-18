Will always regret missing hundred on Test debut: Shafali Verma
She would "always regret" missing the hundred in a memorable Test debut but India's teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma says her 96-run knock in the ongoing one-off game against England has also given her confidence to aim higher the next time. The 17-year-old notched the highest score by an Indian woman cricketer on Test debut with a calculative and stroke-filled 152-ball 96 on Thursday.
- She shattered the record of former Indian cricketer Chanderkanta Kaul
- Verma-Mandhana scored India's highest opening partnership
- Verma took to Twitter to thank everyone for support
- Mandhana always lends great support to me: Verma
- Focus was to play straight and stay on: Verma
- Senior players asked me to play my natural game: Verma
She shattered the record of former Indian cricketer Chanderkanta Kaul
She shattered the record of former Indian woman cricketer Chanderkanta Kaul, who had scored 75 runs on her Test debut against New Zealand at Nelson in 1995. She smashed 13 fours and two sixes during her 152-ball stay but her attempt to reach the century with a maximum proved costly as she mistimed a Kate Cross delivery which was caught by Anya Shrubsole.
Verma-Mandhana scored India's highest opening partnership
Verma also stitched 167 runs with her senior opening partner Smriti Mandhana (78). The duo's effort was India's highest opening partnership, going past the 153-run mark stand between Gargi Banerji and Sandhya Agarwal against Australia in Mumbai in 1984.
Verma took to Twitter to thank everyone for support
Mandhana always lends great support to me: Verma
Asked about her bonding with Mandhana, Verma said, "We always back each other and understand each other. She always lends great support to me and guides me, it helps me a lot." "We just played our natural game, hit the loose deliveries, and kept on supporting each other. It is about holding on to the crease," she added.
Focus was to play straight and stay on: Verma
The top-ranked T20 International batter in the ICC women's rankings curbed her natural instincts against the English bowlers Katherine Brunt and Shrubsole. "The strategy was to spend some time in the middle. Initially, we got a few loose deliveries including some full toss ones. We could not convert them into boundaries as the focus was to play straight and stay on," Verma said.
Senior players asked me to play my natural game: Verma
Thanking the senior members of the team, Verma said, "Seniors always back me up and don't put any pressure on me. It helped me to play with a free mind and do well." "They just asked me to play my natural game and that helped me in scoring this. From this series, I've learned to be patient," she added.