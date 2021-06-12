Shakib Al Hasan apologizes for disrespectful behavior in DPL match

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, on Friday, issued an apology for his disrespectful behavior during a Dhaka Premier League match. Shakib was seen kicking the stumps, and aggressively arguing with the on-field umpire in the match. The series of events took place in the match between the Shakib-led Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited. Notably, Shakib's wife Ummey Ahmed later came to his defense.

How did the two incidents transpire?

It is understood that Shakib was furious as the umpire turned down his LBW appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim. He kicked at the stumps in anger after the umpire announced his decision. Shakib was then agitated as the umpires called for the covers, with one ball remaining in the sixth over, as rain stopped play. Thereafter, the all-rounder uprooted the stumps, having thrown them away.

Here's how Shakib lost his cool

I am extremely sorry for losing my temper: Shakib

Shakib went on to apologize for his actions after the match. "Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately," he wrote on Twitter.

Shakib has been involved in several controversies in the past

This is not the first time that Shakib has been involved in a controversy. He faced a one-year suspension by the ICC in 2019 for not reporting corrupt approaches from bookies. In 2014, he was suspended for six months after misbehaving with Bangladesh's new coach Chandika Hathurusingha, and for his altercation with a spectator. Shakib had made his international comeback earlier this year.

Will Shakib face another suspension?

After the game, Kazi Inam Ahmed, the chairman of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM), termed the incident "unfortunate". He said the umpires are likely to submit their report regarding the incident shortly. A decision on the same will be taken soon. "If someone breaches the discipline, action will be taken as per the rules," said Ahmed.

'It is a plot against him', Shakib's wife defends him

Hours after Shakib drew flak for the incident, his wife termed the criticism a "plot" against him. "It's sad to see the main issue getting buried by the media highlighting only the anger that he showed. The main issue is the ongoing eye-catching decisions of the umpires! The headlines are really saddening. To me it is a plot against him," Ummey wrote on Facebook.