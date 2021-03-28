Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma complete 5,000 ODI runs as pair

In the third ODI against England, Dhawan and Rohit added 103 runs together. This was their 17th century-stand in ODI cricket. Notably, the top two spots on this list (among Indians) are occupied by Ganguly-Tendulkar (26) and Kohli-Rohit (18).
Dhawan and Rohit have made notable contributions as a pair in India's victories. They own the second-most runs in winning cause (3,684 at 52.62), after Ganguly-Tendulkar (5,320). Notably, Dhawan and Rohit have 14 partnerships of 100 or more runs in such matches.