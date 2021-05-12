Shreyas Iyer likely to miss Sri Lanka tour: Report

May 12, 2021

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss India's limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka in July. It is understood Iyer might not recover completely from his shoulder injury, which he suffered earlier this year. He has been out of action after suffering the injury during the ODI series against England. Iyer couldn't take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 too.

Iyer underwent a shoulder surgery in April

Iyer, who underwent a shoulder surgery in April, still requires at least three months to return to competitive cricket. Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the team management and the national selectors have decided that his return should be delayed for now. This means he could make a comeback around the T20 World Cup, likely to start mid-October.

Iyer suffered the injury in England series

While fielding in the first ODI against England, Iyer dived to his left in an attempt to stop a stroke from Jonny Bairstow. Iyer was seen in pain as he clutched his left shoulder after India's physio immediately came out to attend him. Iyer's injury worsened, and as a result, he was ruled out of the IPL 2021.

Dhawan, Hardik front-runners to lead in Iyer's absence

Iyer was expected to lead the second-string Indian squad in Sri Lanka. However, in his absence, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be the front-runners for the role.

India to tour Sri Lanka in July

The BCCI has confirmed that India will tour Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in July. It comprises three ODIs and three T20Is. Since the tour clashes with India's assignment in England, the BCCI will send a team of limited-overs specialists. Meanwhile, the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo is likely to host the entire series.

Several marquee players to miss the series

The Team India squad touring Sri Lanka will not include the marquee players. The likes of skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma will not be part of the tour as they will be engaged in a five-match Test series in England at that time. As per sources, Dhawan, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Yuzvendra Chahal are required to be match-ready.