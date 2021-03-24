Shreyas Iyer to miss remaining ODIs and start of IPL

While fielding in the first ODI, Iyer dived to his left in an attempt to stop a stroke from Jonny Bairstow.
Although he managed to stop a couple of runs, he was seen in pain as he clutched his left shoulder.
India's physio immediately came out to attend the 26-year-old before Iyer was taken off the field. He later underwent scans on his shoulder.
A huge blow for Delhi Capitals
As far as the IPL is concerned, the injury of Iyer will give a huge blow to the DC. Under him, they made it to their first-ever final in the tournament, last season. They ended up as the runners-up as Mumbai Indians clinched the title.
Other candidates who can lead in Iyer's absence
In Iyer's absence, the Delhi Capitals could also consider a number of other candidates for captaincy role.
The likes of Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith and R Ashwin are in line for the same.
Additionally, the DC will be wary of Sam Billings's injury in the first ODI, after he suffered a sprained collarbone.
More details on the same are awaited.
Lancashire Cricket Club recently signed Iyer
Recently, Lancashire also signed Iyer for the impending Royal London Cup.
As of now, he will be available for the league stage after arriving on July 15.
He is likely to become the sixth Indian after Farokh Engineer, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Dinesh Mongia and Murali Kartik to play for the club.
It remains to be seen if he recovers in time for that.