Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Royal London Cup

Parth Dhall
India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming Royal London Cup in England due to a shoulder injury. Earlier this year, Lancashire had signed Iyer as an overseas player for the 50-over tournament. However, he required surgery on a shoulder injury suffered during India's home ODI series against England in March. It is understood that Iyer will continue his rehabilitation.

Lancashire's director of cricket opens up on the development

"We're obviously very disappointed, as we were thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Shreyas to Old Trafford," Lancashire's director of cricket, Paul Allott, said. "Ultimately Shreyas' long-term fitness is of paramount importance and Lancashire Cricket fully respects the decision. We wish Shreyas all the best with the remainder of his recovery. This is an arrangement he would be keen to revisit again in the future."

I hope to play for Lancashire in future: Iyer

On the same, Iyer said, "I am gutted to not be able to play for Lancashire this summer, a club that has such history and ambition. I hope to play at Emirates Old Trafford for Lancashire at some point in the future."

Lancashire had signed Iyer in March

Iyer was set to become the sixth Indian player after Farokh Engineer, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Dinesh Mongia, and Murali Kartik to play for Lancashire. The prestigious club in England had signed the Indian middle-order batsman for the impending edition of the Royal London Cup. Iyer had to travel to the UK following the completion of the IPL.

He suffered the injury during England series

Iyer had injured his shoulder during the first ODI against England in March. While fielding, he dived to his left in an attempt to stop a stroke by Jonny Bairstow. Iyer was seen in pain as he clutched his left shoulder after India's physio immediately came out to attend him. He was later ruled out of the series and the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Iyer underwent shoulder surgery in April

Iyer underwent surgery on his shoulder in April. It was reported that he still requires at least three months to return to competitive cricket. At that point, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management decided that his return should be delayed. As a result, Iyer was ruled out of the series against Sri Lanka.

