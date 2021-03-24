Shreyas Iyer undergoes scans after shoulder injury, doubtful for IPL

In the eighth over bowled by Shardul Thakur, middle-order batsman Iyer dived to his left in an attempt to stop a short.
Although he managed to stop a couple of runs, he was seen in pain as he clutched his left shoulder.
Thereafter, Team India's physio came out to treat the 26-year-old before Iyer was taken off the field.
Information
Iyer underwent scans after getting injured
After Iyer returned, young opener Shubman Gill came in as a substitute fielder. Later on, the BCCI confirmed that Iyer had been taken for scans, and that he won't be taking any further part in the game.
Iyer
Iyer could be doubtful for the IPL
The recent injury of Iyer could dent his plight, considering the impending schedule.
He has the task of captaining Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021, starting April 9.