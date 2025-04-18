IPL 2025, GT meet DC in top-of-table clash: Preview
What's the story
The 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will see a top-of-the-table clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Both teams sit atop the points table, with Delhi Capitals leading the pack and Gujarat Titans closely trailing in second.
This thrilling encounter is expected to be one of the highlights of the tournament.
Here is the match preview.
Match conditions
Ahmedabad's weather and pitch conditions for the match
The weather forecast for match day at Narendra Modi Stadium indicates a hot and dry day, with temperatures between 26-42°C.
Notably, teams batting first have won all three games this season at Ahmedabad.
This trend indicates that winning the toss and batting first could be key to winning this high-stakes game.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (3;30pm IST).
Team performance
Delhi Capitals's strong start to IPL 2025 season
Delhi Capitals have had a stellar start this season, winning five out of their first six games. They lead the points table with 10 points.
Not far behind are Gujarat Titans, who have won four out of their six matches so far and are placed second with eight points.
This sets the stage for an exciting showdown between these two top-performing teams.
Past encounters
Historical head-to-head: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
DC have a slight upper hand over GT in terms of head-to-head record, having won three to the latter's two, as per ESPNcricinfo.
This history adds an extra layer of excitement to their upcoming match, as both teams eye to establish their dominance.
It must be noted that the Titans lost both their preceding home matches against the Titans.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
GT (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj. Impact sub: Prasidh Krishna.
DC (Probable XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar. Impact sub: Karun Nair.
Stats
Here are the in-form players
GT opener Sai Sudharsan has been among massive runs this season as he was the first batter to breach the 300-run mark in IPL 2025.
Mohammed Siraj's tally of seven wickets in powerplay is the joint-most for any bowler this season.
In five matches this season, KL Rahul has scored 238 runs at a strike rate of 154.54.
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 11 wickets in IPL 2025 at an economy of just over six.
