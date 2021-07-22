Home / News / Sports News / 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against India
Sports

2nd ODI: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against India

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 05:48 pm
2nd ODI: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against India
The ICC has fined Sri Lanka for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI

The Sri Lanka cricket team has been fined 20 percent of match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI in Colombo on Tuesday. Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the Sri Lankan team was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In this article
Super League

Cricket World Cup Super League: Sri Lanka to be penalized

Also, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalized one point for each over short. Consequently, Sri Lanka will now lose one point from their points tally during the Super League. This comes as a blow for the Lankans, who are placed 12th in the standings.

Information

Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

SL vs IND

India have won the ODI series against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have already surrendered the ODI series, trailing 0-2. In the first ODI, India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets as Shikhar Dhawan did well, scoring 86* in a chase of 263. The second ODI saw India being on a spot of bother as they were reeling at 160/6 in a chase of 277. However, Deepak Chahar's match-winning fifty helped India win.

Information

Shanaka pleads guilty as charge gets leveled

Lankan skipper Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction. Therefore, there is no need for a formal hearing. Notably, the on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Lyndon Hannibal, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella leveled the charge.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Records which Novak Djokovic can break in 2021

Latest News

Bose's next-generation Sleepbuds will help you sleep faster

Technology

Statistical analysis of Chelsea versus Liverpool rivalry

Sports

HBO drops three-part 'Obama' documentary trailer, reveals its release date

Entertainment

Coronavirus: India refutes reports of 'vastly undercounted' deaths

India

'Pehli Baar' song is better than previous 'Hungama 2' tracks

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Olympics opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke

Sports

Here are the interesting facts about US Open

Sports

Australia to play five T20Is against Bangladesh: Details here

Sports

Rishabh Pant returns to Team India camp post COVID-19 recovery

Sports

Decoding the evolution of different formats of cricket

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI: SL elect to bat

Sports

Records which Yuzvendra Chahal can break in Sri Lanka

Sports

Records which Shikhar Dhawan can break in Sri Lanka

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Colombo to host six white-ball games

Sports

ODI Cricket News

Australia beat West Indies in first ODI: Records broken

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Charith Asalanka drives SL to 275/9

Sports

1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan guides India to victory against SL

Sports

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken

Sports

South Africa beat Ireland in third ODI: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics