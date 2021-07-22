2nd ODI: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against India

Jul 22, 2021, 05:48 pm

The ICC has fined Sri Lanka for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI

The Sri Lanka cricket team has been fined 20 percent of match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI in Colombo on Tuesday. Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the Sri Lankan team was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Super League

Cricket World Cup Super League: Sri Lanka to be penalized

Also, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalized one point for each over short. Consequently, Sri Lanka will now lose one point from their points tally during the Super League. This comes as a blow for the Lankans, who are placed 12th in the standings.

Information

Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

SL vs IND

India have won the ODI series against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have already surrendered the ODI series, trailing 0-2. In the first ODI, India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets as Shikhar Dhawan did well, scoring 86* in a chase of 263. The second ODI saw India being on a spot of bother as they were reeling at 160/6 in a chase of 277. However, Deepak Chahar's match-winning fifty helped India win.

Information

Shanaka pleads guilty as charge gets leveled

Lankan skipper Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction. Therefore, there is no need for a formal hearing. Notably, the on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Lyndon Hannibal, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella leveled the charge.