Home / News / Sports News / Records which Bhuvneshwar Kumar can break in Sri Lanka
Sports

Records which Bhuvneshwar Kumar can break in Sri Lanka

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 07:49 pm
Records which Bhuvneshwar Kumar can break in Sri Lanka
A look at the records which Bhuvneshwar Kumar can break in Sri Lanka

A second-string Indian side is set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in the upcoming white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The fast-bowling department will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will be staking a claim for the T20 World Cup. Bhuvneshwar last featured in the limited-overs leg against England at home. Here are the records he can break in Sri Lanka.

In this article
Career

A look at his international career

Bhuvneshwar is one of the few Indian pacers who can swing the ball both ways. In 117 ODIs, he has taken a total of 138 wickets. He has a stunning economy rate of 5.02 with the best haul of 5/42. The right-arm pacer also owns 45 scalps in 48 T20Is. In 21 Test matches for India, Bhuvneshwar has taken 63 wickets at 26.1.

Information

Bhuvneshwar could complete 150 ODI wickets

On the upcoming SL tour, Bhuvi could surpass Mohammed Shami (148) and R Ashwin (150) in terms of ODI wickets. The pace spearhead could become the 14th Indian bowler with 150 or more wickets in the format.

T20I

Bhuvneshwar set to attain this feat

Bhuvneshwar is presently India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (62), Jasprit Bumrah (59), and R Ashwin (52) on the tally. Bhuvi is set to become the fourth Indian bowler to take 50 or more wickets in the format (requires five scalps to do so). He will only be the second pacer to achieve this feat.

International

Bhuvi to touch 250-wicket mark across formats

Over the years, Bhuvneshwar has accounted for 246 wickets from 186 internationals at an average of 30.69. He has an economy-rate of 4.52 across formats. Bhuvi is set to complete 250 wickets in international cricket, a milestone accomplished by 17 other Indian bowlers. The tally is led by legendary spinner Anil Kumble, who owns 953 scalps for India in all three formats.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
UEFA Euro 2020: A look at the four semi-finalists

Latest News

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Austrian GP: Records broken

Sports

All you need to know about next Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan collaboration

Entertainment

Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Uttarakhand CM; ministers take oath

Politics

Yamaha MT-15 and YZF R15 V3 bikes have become costlier

Auto

'RC 15': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani to begin shoot in September?

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Decoding the stats of Mithali Raj in ODI cricket

Sports

SA beat WI in 5th T20I, win series: Records broken

Sports

Copa America, Argentina beat Ecuador to reach semis: Records broken

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev stages epic comeback, Ashleigh Barty advances

Sports

India Women win third ODI against England Women: Records broken

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Will have England Test series in mind going forward: Bhuvneshwar

Sports

IPL 2021: Records which Bhuvneshwar Kumar can break this season

Sports

WI vs SL, 1st T20I: Match preview, stats and more

Sports

Kumar Sangakkara turns 43: A look at his monumental records

Sports
Trending Topics