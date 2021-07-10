Records which Yuzvendra Chahal can break in Sri Lanka

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 08:26 pm

A look at the records which Yuzvendra Chahal can break in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka and India are set to engage in the white-ball assignment comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host all six games. Notably, the wicket here assists the batsmen but also favors spinners. Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal would want to make the most of the surface. Here are the records he can break.

Career

A look at his international career

Chahal has been the first-choice spinner for India in white-ball cricket. He has operated as a white-ball specialist since his debut in international cricket. The stylish leg-spinner has taken a total of 92 wickets from 54 ODIs at a remarkable average of 27.29. He owns a best match haul of 6/42. Chahal also has 62 T20I wickets from 48 matches at 25.40.

Feat

Chahal could complete 100 ODI wickets

In the upcoming series, Chahal is set to complete 100 ODI wickets. He requires eight wickets to attain the feat. Chahal could be the joint-fastest Indian to take 100 wickets if he takes eight scalps in the next two ODIs. At present, Mohammed Shami is the fastest Indian bowler to have achieved this milestone (56 matches). Jasprit Bumrah follows Shami with 57 matches.

T20Is

The records he can break in T20Is

Chahal will play his 50th T20 International on the tour. He will be the ninth Indian to play 50 or more T20Is. Chahal is already India's leading wicket-taker in the format (62). He could become the first Indian to reach the 70-wicket mark. In terms of wickets, he can surpass legends Imran Tahir (63), Dale Steyn (64), and Stuart Broad (65).

T20 cricket

Chahal can surpass the legendary Harbhajan Singh

As of now, Chahal has the fifth-most wickets for India in overall T20 matches. He has snapped up 226 wickets from 206 matches at a terrific average of 24.70. He has a best match haul of 6/25 in the format. Chahal can eclipse the legendary Harbhajan Singh on the tally, who has 235 T20 wickets to his name.