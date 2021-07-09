Home / News / Sports News / Sri Lanka vs India series to be rescheduled: Details here
Sri Lanka vs India series to be rescheduled: Details here

Rajdeep Saha
Sri Lanka vs India series to be rescheduled: Details here
India will be playing an ODI and T20I series in their tour of Sri Lanka

India's tour of Sri Lanka which was set to start from July 13 onwards, is set to be rescheduled. According to Cricbuzz, the development happens following positive cases of COVID-19 to members of the Sri Lankan team set-up. On Friday, the data analyst of the Sri Lanka cricket team, GT Niroshan, tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, batting coach Grant Flower had tested positive.

In this article
Tour

The ODI series will start a few days later

The tour was set to start with a three-match ODI series and this is now likely to start on July 17 or 18 rather than July 13. The report added that the Sri Lanka cricket board wants the players to serve an extended period of quarantine for its personnel. Recently, Sri Lanka returned from the UK after a limited-overs series.

Flower

Flower tested positive three days after returning from England

Earlier, Flower tested positive for COVID-19 three days after the squad returned from their tour of England. Despite this, Sri Lanka's medical staff had believed the series against India will not be impacted. As per them, Flower contracted the virus in England. It was reported that Flower hadn't been in close contact with other squad members over the last few days.

Information

SLC to announce the revised schedule on Saturday

As per Cricbuzz, Sri Lanka Cricket is set to announce the revised schedule of the matches to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the broadcasters on Saturday.

Information

Niroshan, Flower have tested positive for the Delta variant

It has been learned that both Niroshan and Flower have tested positive for the Delta variant of the virus, which is particularly contagious. As a result, the whole squad will now spend at least two more days in isolation, and face another PCR test.

2021 Wimbledon final, Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova: Statistical preview

