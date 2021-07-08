Home / News / Sports News / Sri Lanka vs India: Statistical preview of ODI series
Sri Lanka vs India: Statistical preview of ODI series

Sri Lanka vs India: Statistical preview of ODI series
Statistical preview of ODI series between Sri Lanka and India

Sri Lanka are set to host a second-string Indian side in a three-match ODI series. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the three matches on July 13, 16, and 18 respectively. Team India will be led by senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, as Virat Kohli is on national duty in England. Here is the statistical preview of SL-India ODI series.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India have the wood over Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. In 159 ODIs between the two sides, India have managed to win 91. While the Lankans have won 56 matches, one has resulted in a tie (NR: 11). Notably, Sri Lanka haven't won a bilateral ODI series against India since August 1997.

Interesting facts about the rivalry

India have won eight back-to-back ODI series against Sri Lanka since February 2007. This involves two clean-sweeps of 5-0. Sri Lanka have beaten India in bilateral ODI series only twice (1993 and 1997). India won the last series between the two sides (2-1 in 2017). Notably, they have a win-loss record of 28-27 (ODIs) in Sri Lanka.

R Premadasa Stadium: SL 15-15 India

Both India and Sri Lanka have won 15 ODIs against each other at the R Premadasa Stadium. Notably, the Lankans haven't defeated Team India at this venue since September 2009. India have won five consecutive ODIs here ever since.

Dhawan, Chahal eye these milestones

Dhawan is set to become the 10th Indian batsman with 6,000 runs in ODI cricket. He (5,977) requires 23 runs to accomplish the historic milestone. The left-handed batter will also lead India for the first time in international cricket. Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal eyes the 100-wicket mark in the format. Meanwhile, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar could complete 150 ODI wickets.

County Championship: Hashim Amla defies odds with record-breaking knock

