SLC lines up Lanka Premier League from July 30 onwards

The second season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be played from July 30 to August 22, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the same. Notably, all other further details about the T20 franchise tournament is yet to be confirmed. The window falls immediately after India's tour of Sri Lanka in July, which will comprise of three ODIs and three T20Is. Here's more.

Final decision on LPL will be taken viewing the situation

SLC also said in a statement that it would assess the country's situation amid the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The board will discuss with the Ministry of Health closer to the tournament to ascertain the health situation in the country prior to taking a final decision on the competition.

We have found a suitable window, says SLC

Professor Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of SLC's management committee, said they found a suitable window for this year's edition. "We have found a suitable window to hold this year's edition, whilst we are currently working on finalizing the other details of the tournament."

Sri Lanka imposes night travel ban to check COVID-19 surge

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka intensified travel restrictions across the country, restricting movement of traffic at night to combat the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 800 lives. The ban will came into place from Wednesday until May 31, Army chief Gen Shavendra Silva, who heads the COVID-19 combat operations, told the media.

Inaugural season of the LPL was held last year

The inaugural season of the Lanka Premier League was played between November 26 and December 16 in a bio-secure bubble. A total of 23 fixtures were staged in Hambantota. Jaffna Stallions were the champions, beating Galle Gladiators in he final. Skipper Thisara Perera made the difference for the Stallions, scoring a 14-ball 39*.