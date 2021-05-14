SA, Australia and Pakistan to tour West Indies in 2021

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 14, 2021, 09:38 pm

West Indies are set to host South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan in back-to-back series between June and August in 2021. Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the development on Friday. The schedule features a total of 15 T20Is for the Caribbeans as a lead-up to the the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in October-November, 2021. Here are further details.

SA

South Africa to arrive in St Lucia on June 1

The international summer of West Indies will begin with the Test and T20I series against South Africa. As per the schedule, SA will arrive in St Lucia on June 1. Here, they will play two Tests, followed by five T20Is in Grenada. This will be the first time since 2010 that South Africa will play bilateral cricket in West Indies.

WI vs SA

West Indies vs South Africa: Here is the schedule

1st Test: June 10-14, Daren Sammy Stadium 2nd Test: June 18-22, Daren Sammy Stadium 1st T201: June 26, Grenada National Cricket Stadium 2nd T20I: June 27, Grenada National Cricket Stadium 3rd T20I: June 29, Grenada National Cricket Stadium 4th T20I: July 1, Grenada National Cricket Stadium 5th T20I: July 3, Grenada National Cricket Stadium

Australia

WI and Australia to play five T20Is and three ODIs

Australia's white-ball tour will begin in St Lucia with five T20Is between July 9 and 16. This will be followed by three ODIs in Barbados (July 20-24). The ODIs will give the West Indies an opportunity to move up in the ICC ODI Super League points table. They currently occupy the seventh sport with 30 points, one more than Team India.

WI vs AUS

West Indies vs Australia: Here is the schedule

1st T20I: July 9, Daren Sammy Stadium 2nd T20I: July 10, Daren Sammy Stadium 3rd T20I: July 12, Daren Sammy Stadium 4th T20I: July 14, Daren Sammy Stadium 5th T20I: July 16, Daren Sammy Stadium 1st ODI: July 20, Kensington Oval 2nd ODI: July 22, Kensington Oval 3rd ODI: July 24, Kensington Oval

Pakistan

WI, Pakistan to clash in five T20Is and two Tests

Pakistan will arrive in Barbados on July 21 for their five-match T20I series. While two of their five games will be played at the Kensington Oval, Guyana will host the remaining three from July 31 to August 3. Besides, the two Tests will be played at Sabina Park from August 12 to August 24. The Caribbean Premier League 2021 will begin four days later.

Information

West Indies vs Pakistan: Here is the schedule

1st T20I: July 27, Kensington Oval. 2nd T20I: July 28, Kensington Oval. 3rd T20I: July 31, Guyana National Stadium. 4th T20: August 1, Guyana National Stadium. 5th T20I: August 3, Guyana National Stadium. 1st Test: August 12-16, Sabina Park. 2nd Test: August 20-24, Sabina Park