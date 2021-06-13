1st Test, South Africa beat West Indies: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 12:49 am

South Africa's Anrich Nortje claimed seven wickets in the first Test

South Africa decimated the West Indies within three days of the first Test in St Louis. After bowling West Indies out for 97, the Proteas racked up 322 on the board, taking a 225-run lead. In reply, WI folded for 162 as Kagiso Rabada claimed a fifer. SA have taken a crucial lead in the two-match series. Here are the records that were broken.

WI vs SA

How did the Test match pan out?

WI were guilty of playing poor shots in the first innings as South Africa gave a potent display of their sound pace attack. Lungi Ngidi claimed five wickets and Anrich Nortje took four. SA posted 322 next after Quinton de Kock played a blinder (141*). The Windies needed a better show but fell short once again to lose by an innings and 63 runs.

Ngidi

Ngidi takes second career five-wicket haul

Playing his ninth Test match, right-arm pacer Ngidi took 5/19 in the first innings. It was Ngidi's second five-wicket haul in Tests and a maiden one versus Windies. Notably, this was his first Test match against West Indies as well. Ngidi now has 29 Test scalps at an average of 23.79.

Rabada

Rabada excels for the Proteas

Rabada claimed six wickets in the match, including figures of 5/34 in the second innings. This was Rabada's 10th five-wicket haul in Tests as he raced to 208 wickets. Rabada played his first Test against the Windies. The fast bowler has now equaled the likes of Saqlain Mushtaq and Stuart McGill in terms of Test scalps (208 each).

De Kock

De Kock smashes sixth career Test ton

Quinton de Kock played an aggressive knock for South Africa and helped them get past 300 after they were reeling at 233/8. He took just 170 balls and smashed 19 boundaries (Fours 12 Sixes 7). This was De Kock's sixth career Test century. He also registered his highest score in the format. De Kock has raced to 3,149 runs at 38.87.

Information

WI hit maiden score of below 100 against SA

West Indies recorded their maiden score of below hundred against SA in Tests. This was the 19th time WI were bowled out for below 100. This was the first time which saw WI manage below 100 since 2004.