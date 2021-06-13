Home / News / Sports News / 1st Test, South Africa beat West Indies: Records broken
Sports

1st Test, South Africa beat West Indies: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 12:49 am
1st Test, South Africa beat West Indies: Records broken
South Africa's Anrich Nortje claimed seven wickets in the first Test

South Africa decimated the West Indies within three days of the first Test in St Louis. After bowling West Indies out for 97, the Proteas racked up 322 on the board, taking a 225-run lead. In reply, WI folded for 162 as Kagiso Rabada claimed a fifer. SA have taken a crucial lead in the two-match series. Here are the records that were broken.

In this article
WI vs SA

How did the Test match pan out?

WI were guilty of playing poor shots in the first innings as South Africa gave a potent display of their sound pace attack. Lungi Ngidi claimed five wickets and Anrich Nortje took four. SA posted 322 next after Quinton de Kock played a blinder (141*). The Windies needed a better show but fell short once again to lose by an innings and 63 runs.

Ngidi

Ngidi takes second career five-wicket haul

Playing his ninth Test match, right-arm pacer Ngidi took 5/19 in the first innings. It was Ngidi's second five-wicket haul in Tests and a maiden one versus Windies. Notably, this was his first Test match against West Indies as well. Ngidi now has 29 Test scalps at an average of 23.79.

Rabada

Rabada excels for the Proteas

Rabada claimed six wickets in the match, including figures of 5/34 in the second innings. This was Rabada's 10th five-wicket haul in Tests as he raced to 208 wickets. Rabada played his first Test against the Windies. The fast bowler has now equaled the likes of Saqlain Mushtaq and Stuart McGill in terms of Test scalps (208 each).

De Kock

De Kock smashes sixth career Test ton

Quinton de Kock played an aggressive knock for South Africa and helped them get past 300 after they were reeling at 233/8. He took just 170 balls and smashed 19 boundaries (Fours 12 Sixes 7). This was De Kock's sixth career Test century. He also registered his highest score in the format. De Kock has raced to 3,149 runs at 38.87.

Information

WI hit maiden score of below 100 against SA

West Indies recorded their maiden score of below hundred against SA in Tests. This was the 19th time WI were bowled out for below 100. This was the first time which saw WI manage below 100 since 2004.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2nd Test, Day 3: England in trouble against New Zealand

Latest News

2nd Test, Day 3: England in trouble against New Zealand

Sports

Euro 2020: Denmark-Finland game suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses

Sports

Mehul Choksi masterminded PNB scam: Indian authorities tell Dominican court

India

Barbora Krejcikova wins maiden French Open singles title: Records broken

Sports

Army buys Jharkhand farmer's watermelon harvest after his generous offer

India

Latest Sports News

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes for disrespectful behavior in DPL match

Sports

2021 French Open final, Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova: Statistical preview

Sports

French Open final: Stefanos Tsitsipas set to face Novak Djokovic

Sports

Euro 2020: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo can break these records

Sports

Meet Shubho Paul, Indian teenager picked for Bayern World squad

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

1st Test: West Indies in trouble against visitors South Africa

Sports

1st Test: WI bowled out for 97 as SA dominate

Sports

Pakistan beat South Africa in first T20I: Records broken

Sports

Pakistan beat South Africa in first Test: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics