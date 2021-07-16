Home / News / Sports News / South Africa beat Ireland in third ODI: Records broken
Sports

South Africa beat Ireland in third ODI: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 10:59 pm
South Africa beat Ireland in third ODI: Records broken
Quinton de Kock smashed a century against Ireland in the third ODI

South Africa thrashed Ireland in the third and final ODI to level the three-match series 1-1. Batting first, the Proteas made merry with the bat, mustering a prolific score of 346/4 in 50 overs. Janneman Malan slammed 177*, whereas, Quinton de Kock hit 120. In reply, Ireland faltered with the bat to surrender the tie (276/10). Here are the records that were broken.

In this article
3rd ODI

How did the third ODI pan out?

Malan and De Kock shared a terrific 225-run stand for the opening wicket to tear apart the Irish bowlers. Both players batted in an aggressive manner and played several gorgeous strokes. After De Kock's dismissal, Rassie van der Dussen (30) shared a crucial stand alongside Malan. In response, Ireland lost quick wickets to go on the back foot. Simi Singh's century wasn't enough.

Malan

Janneman Malan keeps his fine start in ODIs intact

Malan was in superb flow, getting a big score against Ireland. His 177*-run knock was laced with 16 fours and six sixes. Malan smashed his second ODI century and got to his best score in the format. In seven ODI innings, he has two centuries and two fifties. He has raced to 483 runs at 120.75. He hit a second fifty-plus score against Ireland.

De Kock

Records scripted by the sensational De Kock

Playing his 124th ODI, De Kock has now amassed 5,355 runs at an average of 45.38. The southpaw slammed his 16th ODI century. He got to his score from just 91 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and five maximums. He now has 614 fours in ODI cricket. De Kock surpassed former Australian batter Damien Martyn in terms of ODI runs (5,346).

Records

Key records scripted in Ireland-South Africa ODIs

South Africa's 346/4 is their 28th highest ODI score. This is their third-highest ODI score against Ireland. Malan is now the highest scorer in Ireland-South Africa ODI matches (261 runs). Malan and De Kock's 225-run stand is now the highest for the first wicket in Ireland-SA ODI matches. This is also the second-best stand for any wicket between the two sides.

Information

Simi Singh smashes maiden ODI ton

Ireland's Simi Singh put up a fight, scoring a 91-ball 100*. He smashed 14 fours. Simi has gone past the 500-run mark in ODI cricket (543). He registered his maiden ODI century. Meanwhile, Curtis Campher hit his fourth ODI half-century, piling on 54 runs.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Olympics: Decoding the performance of USA

Latest News

'Modern Love' S02: Get ready to break rules for love

Entertainment

Olympics: Decoding the performance of USA

Sports

Could the Apple iPhone 13 be completely button-less?

Technology

COVID-19 vaccine trial for children nears completion: Centre tells HC

India

Karan Johar shelves 'Takht' because of Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's next?

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Statistical comparison

Sports

Made in India to make its presence felt in Tokyo

Sports

Men's T20 WC 2021: India, Pakistan placed in Group 2

Sports

Novak Djokovic set to feature in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Injured Kusal Perera gets ruled out

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Ireland stun South Africa in 2nd ODI: Records broken

Sports

Ireland vs South Africa, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

South Africa beat Windies to win second Test: Records broken

Sports

1st Test, South Africa beat West Indies: Records broken

Sports

ODI Cricket News

1st ODI, Bangladesh humble Zimbabwe: List of records broken

Sports

England chase down 332-run target against Pakistan: Records broken

Sports

England beat Pakistan in second ODI: List of records broken

Sports

Records which Yuzvendra Chahal can break in Sri Lanka

Sports

Records which Shikhar Dhawan can break in Sri Lanka

Sports
Trending Topics