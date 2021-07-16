South Africa beat Ireland in third ODI: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 10:59 pm

Quinton de Kock smashed a century against Ireland in the third ODI

South Africa thrashed Ireland in the third and final ODI to level the three-match series 1-1. Batting first, the Proteas made merry with the bat, mustering a prolific score of 346/4 in 50 overs. Janneman Malan slammed 177*, whereas, Quinton de Kock hit 120. In reply, Ireland faltered with the bat to surrender the tie (276/10). Here are the records that were broken.

3rd ODI

How did the third ODI pan out?

Malan and De Kock shared a terrific 225-run stand for the opening wicket to tear apart the Irish bowlers. Both players batted in an aggressive manner and played several gorgeous strokes. After De Kock's dismissal, Rassie van der Dussen (30) shared a crucial stand alongside Malan. In response, Ireland lost quick wickets to go on the back foot. Simi Singh's century wasn't enough.

Malan

Janneman Malan keeps his fine start in ODIs intact

Malan was in superb flow, getting a big score against Ireland. His 177*-run knock was laced with 16 fours and six sixes. Malan smashed his second ODI century and got to his best score in the format. In seven ODI innings, he has two centuries and two fifties. He has raced to 483 runs at 120.75. He hit a second fifty-plus score against Ireland.

De Kock

Records scripted by the sensational De Kock

Playing his 124th ODI, De Kock has now amassed 5,355 runs at an average of 45.38. The southpaw slammed his 16th ODI century. He got to his score from just 91 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and five maximums. He now has 614 fours in ODI cricket. De Kock surpassed former Australian batter Damien Martyn in terms of ODI runs (5,346).

Records

Key records scripted in Ireland-South Africa ODIs

South Africa's 346/4 is their 28th highest ODI score. This is their third-highest ODI score against Ireland. Malan is now the highest scorer in Ireland-South Africa ODI matches (261 runs). Malan and De Kock's 225-run stand is now the highest for the first wicket in Ireland-SA ODI matches. This is also the second-best stand for any wicket between the two sides.

Information

Simi Singh smashes maiden ODI ton

Ireland's Simi Singh put up a fight, scoring a 91-ball 100*. He smashed 14 fours. Simi has gone past the 500-run mark in ODI cricket (543). He registered his maiden ODI century. Meanwhile, Curtis Campher hit his fourth ODI half-century, piling on 54 runs.