Sri Lanka announce 24-member squad for limited-overs tour of England

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 01:28 pm
Sri Lanka are set to be involved in a limited-overs series against England, starting June 23. A 24-member squad has been announced by Sri Lanka Cricket. The squad includes the likes of Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, and Oshada Fernando who get a recall to the Sri Lankan side. Led by Kusal Perera, the Lankans will be aiming to make an impact. Here's more.

In this article
New faces

Several new faces in the Sri Lanka squad

Recently, Sri Lanka lost the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh and all players have been retained except Ashen Bandara. There are several new uncapped players named. The likes of Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, and Ishan Jayaratne have been called up. Youngster Praveen Jayawickrama, who has been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May, has got a berth as well.

Squad

Kusal Perera leads a 24-member squad

A look at the Sri Lankan squad: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Trio

Pradeep and Fernando return, Jayaratne gets a deserved call

Nuwan Pradeep last featured against West Indies earlier this year in limited-overs cricket. The 34-year-old has been recalled to beef up the pace attack in the squad. Batter Avishka Fernando, who missed the last two assignments for Lanka for fitness reasons, makes a comeback. Meanwhile, 31-year-old Jayaratne made the cut on the back of an excellent List A domestic tournament.

Information

Lanka well stocked in pace department

Sri Lanka are well stocked in the pace department. There are six specialist seam-bowling options, with Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, and Shiran Fernando all picked alongside Pradeep. All-rounders Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne can also bowl seam, alongside Jayaratne and Lakshan.

Information

Key details about the tour

Sri Lanka left for England on Tuesday. After their quarantine, the players are expected to play two tour matches. The series starts with three T20Is on June 23. This will be followed by a three-match ODI series, starting June 29.

