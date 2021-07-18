Home / News / Sports News / SL vs India: Chamika Karunaratne powers the hosts to 262/9
Sports

SL vs India: Chamika Karunaratne powers the hosts to 262/9

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 06:52 pm
SL vs India: Chamika Karunaratne powers the hosts to 262/9
Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI: Here is mid-innings report

India had the edge over Sri Lanka in the first innings of opening ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The Indian spinners were at the forefront throughout the innings. They duly restricted the flow of runs in the middle overs. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Chahar were among wickets. Chamika Karunaratne's (43*) emphatic cameo powered the hosts to 262/9.

In this article
Start

Sri Lanka scored 55/1 in first 10 overs

Sri Lanka were off to a decent start after electing to bat in the first ODI. Openers Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka played the new well. They were nearing a 50-run stand before Chahal dismissed the former in the 10th over. Notably, this was Chahal's first ball of the match. Sri Lanka scored 55/1 in the first 10 overs.

Spin-twins

The return of Indian spin-twins

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan opted to play three spinners in the match. The famous spin-twins, Chahal and Kuldeep, played together in international cricket for the first time since June 2019 (vs England). This is also the first time since February 2020 that Kuldeep has picked up two or more wickets in an ODI (2/48). Meanwhile, Chahal registered figures of 2/52.

Bowlers

How did the other bowlers perform?

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was terrific with the ball. He finished with an economy-rate of under three (1/26). Fast bowler Deepak Chahar was also on the money. He mixed his lengths well, having snapped up two wickets. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked rusty at the start and also leaked runs at the death (0/63). Hardik Pandya chipped in with a solitary wicket.

Batting

Sri Lanka batters couldn't capitalize

The Lankan batters didn't show much fight throughout the innings. The top-three, Fernando (32), Bhanuka (27), and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24), couldn't capitalize upon their starts. Captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored for SL (39). He took the hosts past 200 in the 43rd over. However, Chahal outfoxed him in the next over. Chamika Karunaratne (43*) and Dushmantha Chameera (13) plundered some important runs toward the end.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Decoding Arsenal's summer transfer window plans

Latest News

KV Vijayendra Prasad confirms working on 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' story

Entertainment

Punjab Congress MPs to meet top leaders opposing Sidhu's elevation

Politics

How to get free JioFiber for a year with referrals

Business

Decoding Arsenal's summer transfer window plans

Sports

TVS iQube e-scooter to be available across 1,000 Indian dealerships

Auto

Latest Sports News

SL vs India, 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka elects to bat

Sports

Ireland's Simi Singh scripts history: A look at his journey

Sports

Here are the notable achievements of Indians at Olympics

Sports

A look at the unbreakable records of Serena Williams

Sports

AC Milan sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea: Details here

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

SL vs India, 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka elects to bat

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India, ODI series: Decoding the key battles

Sports

India stage comeback, beat England in 1st ODI: Records broken

Sports

India vs England: Rahul, Krunal guide India to 317/5

Sports

India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs India: Injured Kusal Perera gets ruled out

Sports

Records which Yuzvendra Chahal can break in Sri Lanka

Sports

After batting coach, SL team's data analyst tests COVID-19 positive

Sports

Records which Shikhar Dhawan can break in Sri Lanka

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Statistical preview of ODI series

Sports
Trending Topics