SL vs India, 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 02:34 pm

Sri Lanka and India are squaring off in the first ODI of three-match series at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat in what is expected to be a cracking contest. Team India enters the series without a number of regular players, who are on national duty in England. Here are further details.

Team news

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav make their ODI debuts

India's Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav SL's Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wicket-keeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and TV listing

The surface at the R Premadasa Stadium usually offers assistance to batsmen. Meanwhile, the spinners will be in action throughout the match. As per a report in Cricbuzz, scattered thunderstorms could affect the match. Hence, rain could play spoilsport. The match is being telecast live on the Sony Network. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India have the edge over Sri Lanka in ODIs. In 159 ODIs between the two sides, India have managed to win 91. While the Lankans have won 56 ODIs, one has resulted in a tie (NR: 11). Notably, Sri Lanka haven't won a bilateral ODI series against India since August 1997.

Do you know?

R Premadasa Stadium: SL 15-15 India

Both India and Sri Lanka have won 15 ODIs against each other at the R Premadasa Stadium. Notably, the Lankans haven't defeated Team India at this venue since September 2009. India have won five consecutive ODIs here ever since.

Numbers

Here are the interesting numbers

Dhawan is set to become the 10th Indian batsman with 6,000 ODI runs. He (5,977) requires 23 runs to accomplish the historic milestone. The left-handed batter is leading India for the first time in international cricket. Notably, India can register 93 ODI wins against Sri Lanka (by winning two games), the most for a team against an opponent in the format.