Home / News / Sports News / Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI: SL elect to bat
Sports

Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI: SL elect to bat

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 02:39 pm
Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI: SL elect to bat
Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI: Here is the toss update

Sri Lanka and India are clashing in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The second-string Indian side leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener comprehensively. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat in what will be a do-or-die game for the Lankans. Here are further details.

In this article
Teams

India remain unchanged; Kasun Rajitha replaces Isuru Udana

India's Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav. SL's Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wicket-keeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, and Kasun Rajitha.

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and TV listing

The surface at this venue offered assistance to the batsmen in the first ODI. Also, the spinners were in action throughout the match. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the conditions in the 2nd ODI are expected to be cloudy in phases. The match is being telecast live on the Sony Network. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

Stand

Dhawan and Shaw will have the spotlight

All eyes will be on Indian openers Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, who complement each other in the first ODI. The duo gave India a solid start, having shared a 58-run stand. Shaw scored 43 off just 24 balls with the help of 9 fours. Notably, he has the highest strike-rate in List A cricket since the start of 2017.

Numbers

A look at the interesting numbers

As per Cricbuzz, India have picked only nine wickets in the powerplay in 19 ODIs since the 2019 World Cup. Their bowling average of 126 and economy rate of 5.97 is the worst among the Test-playing nations. On the other hand, India have the best scoring rate in the middle overs (SR 94.71). Meanwhile, SL's scoring rate in the same period is the second-worst.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Alex Carey to lead Australia against WI in Finch's absence

Latest News

Raj Kundra, aide sent to police custody till July 23

Entertainment

BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch by 2021-end

Auto

PM Modi asks BJP leaders to counter Opposition on COVID-19

Politics

Thackeray performs 'maha puja,' prays for end of COVID-19 crisis

India

Alex Carey to lead Australia against WI in Finch's absence

Sports

Latest Sports News

South Africa beat Ireland in 1st T20I: Records broken

Sports

England vs India: Rahul to keep wicket in warm-up game

Sports

Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Royal London Cup

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: A look at India's schedule (Athletics)

Sports

List of unbreakable records scripted by Rafael Nadal

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

SL vs India: Chamika Karunaratne powers the hosts to 262/9

Sports

SL vs India, 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka elects to bat

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India, ODI series: Decoding the key battles

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Statistical preview of ODI series

Sports

India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket News

1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan guides India to victory against SL

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Injured Kusal Perera gets ruled out

Sports

Records which Yuzvendra Chahal can break in Sri Lanka

Sports

After batting coach, SL team's data analyst tests COVID-19 positive

Sports

Records which Shikhar Dhawan can break in Sri Lanka

Sports
Trending Topics