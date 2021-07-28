Home / News / Sports News / Sri Lanka beat India in 2nd T20I: Records broken
Sri Lanka beat India in 2nd T20I: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 11:26 pm
Sri Lanka beat India in 2nd T20I: Records broken
India's Varun Chakravarthy bowled well and kept the Sri Lankans guessing

The Indian cricket team handed four players their T20I debuts in the second encounter of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. India managed just 132/5 in 20 overs before Sri Lanka took the match close with the bat. Despite claiming wickets, India failed to restrict the Lankans (133/6). With this victory, Sri Lanka have equalized the scoreline in the series (1-1). Here's more.

SL vs IND

How did the 2nd T20I pan out?

Ruturaj Gaikwad made his T20I debut and scored an 18-ball 21. He shared a 49-run stand alongside Shikhar Dhawan (40). Devdutt Padikkal hit a 23-ball 29. India were 81/1 at one stage but faltered from thereon. The likes of Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana struggled. In reply, India claimed wickets but Dhananjaya de Silva batted beautifully (40*) to help his side claim a victory.

Dhawan

Dhawan scripts these feats with a 40-run knock

Skipper Dhawan hit a 42-ball 40 for India in a knock laced with five fours. The southpaw has raced to 1,759 runs at 28.37. He surpassed the likes of Colin Munro (1,724) and Tamim Iqbal (1,758). Dhawan has raced to 191 fours in T20Is. Dhawan is now the top run-scorer for India against Sri Lanka in T20Is (375). He surpassed Virat Kohli's tally (339).

Debutants

How did India's debutants fare?

Chennai Super Kings opener Gaikwad hit one four in his 21-run effort for Team India. Padikkal, who represents the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, showed promise with a decent 29. However, he will be disappointed after missing a sweep shot and getting bowled. Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana struggled. He scored a 12-ball 9. Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya claimed one wicket.

Bhuvi races to 50 T20I wickets

Playing his 50th T20I, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has raced to 50 T20I wickets. Bhuvi, who claimed four wickets in the first T20I, dismissed Avishka Fernando tonight. He is just the fourth Indian bowler to claim 50-plus wickets.

A disciplined bowling effort by the Lankan bowlers

A disciplined Lankan attack saw Dushmantha Chameera claim figures of 1/23. He has raced to 29 T20I wickets. Akila Dananjaya took two scalps for 29 runs. He now has 28 T20I wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga (1/30) and Dasun Shanaka (1/14) impressed as well.

