Sri Lanka vs India, ODI series: Decoding the key battles

Jul 17, 2021

Sri Lanka are set to host Team India in a three-match ODI series. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the three matches on July 18, 20, and 23 respectively. India will be led by senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, as regular skipper Virat Kohli is on national duty in England. We take a look at the key battles ahead of the series.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera will be the first-choice fast bowler for Sri Lanka in the ODI series. He could pose a threat to the Indian openers, especially Dhawan. Chameera recently took three wickets in the first ODI against England. The Indian captain hasn't played him much in limited-overs cricket. He has scored 12 runs off nine balls (2 fours) against Chameera.

Avishka Fernando vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Avishka Fernando is expected to brace the top-order for Sri Lanka in the impending series. The 23-year-old has racked up 669 runs from 20 ODIs at an average of 33.45. He could face a rejuvenated Bhuvneshwar Kumar early on. The Indian pace spearhead bowled to him in the 2019 World Cup, where he conceded six runs off five balls.

Dhananjaya de Silva vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Over the years, Dhananjaya de Silva has emerged as a reliable middle-order batsman. The right-handed batter has amassed 2,253 runs from 36 ODIs at 36.93. The tally includes 7 hundreds and 8 fifties. He recently scored 91 in the second ODI against England. Dhananjaya could be tested by Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has a knack for picking wickets in the middle overs.

Hardik Pandya vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has been serving SL with his all-round skills, lately. Besides doing well in the middle-order, Hasaranga is a handy leg-spinner. He could trouble the Indian batters with his quirky leggies. Another all-rounder Hardik Pandya loves facing the wrist-spinners. He is known for attacking the spinners in white-ball cricket. It will be interesting to see who comes on top in this battle.

Prithvi Shaw vs Binura Fernando

Youngster Prithvi Shaw will likely be the second opener for India alongside captain Dhawan. The stylish batsman often gets cramped up against the left-arm pacers. Considering this, Sri Lanka might straightaway include Binura Fernando in the XI. The left-arm fast bowler looked impressive in the England ODIs recently. He could strike with the new ball against India.