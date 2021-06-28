Home / News / Sports News / Srihari Nataraj breaches Olympic 'A' cut, awaits FINA's confirmation
Sports

Srihari Nataraj breaches Olympic 'A' cut, awaits FINA's confirmation

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 11:52 am
Srihari Nataraj breaches Olympic 'A' cut, awaits FINA's confirmation
Srihari Nataraj will qualify for the Olympics if FINA approves his Sunday timing

Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj on Sunday breached the A standard time for the Tokyo Games by clocking 53.77s in the men's 100m backstroke at the Sette Colli Trophy but his participation in the Olympics will be confirmed only if FINA approves the timing. The A mark for the Tokyo Games is set at 53.85 seconds.

In this article
Details

Nataraj created a new national record in the time trial

Nataraj had come agonizingly close to breaching the A standard in the same event a couple of days back but missed it by 0.05 seconds after an effort of 53.90 seconds. Nataraj's Sunday's effort, which came in a time trial, created a new national record. In time trials, swimmers do not compete against other rivals but they get a chance to better their timing.

Approval

We hope Nataraj will join Sajan Prakash in Tokyo: Official

However, the time needs to be officially approved by Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA). "It will be for FINA to accept the result from the time trial at an approved qualification event. It is done routinely at many accredited meets. We hope Nataraj will join Sajan Prakash for Tokyo Olympics 2021," Swimming Federation of India Secretary General Monal Chokshi said.

Record

Two Indian swimmers might compete at Olympics for first time

If Nataraj's time is confirmed, the Tokyo Olympics will mark the first time two Indian swimmers will participate in the event after achieving a direct qualification. Sajan Prakash, who created history by becoming the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic A standard in the men's 200m butterfly on Saturday, continued his purple patch by clocking 1:49.73 seconds in the 200m men's freestyle event.

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Games will be Nataraj's first participation at the Olympics

Prakash clocked a record-breaking 1:56.38 seconds in the men's 200m butterfly event on Saturday rewriting his own national record of 1:56.96s that he had set last week at the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition. While it will be Nataraj's maiden Olympics, the Tokyo Games will be Prakash's second stint at the quadrennial sporting extravaganza, having represented India in Rio in 2016.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat defending champions Portugal: Records broken

Latest News

Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' teaser is nerve-wracking

Entertainment

SKODA KUSHAQ SUV launched in India at Rs. 10.5 lakh

Auto

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite goes on sale today at 12pm

Technology

'She-Hulk': Original Hulk actor suggests not to rely on CGI

Entertainment

BMW 5 Series (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Latest Sports News

UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat defending champions Portugal: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic stun Netherlands: Records broken

Sports

Max Verstappen wins the Styrian Grand Prix: Records broken

Sports

England vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: All that you need to know

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports
Trending Topics