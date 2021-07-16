Home / News / Sports News / Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Statistical comparison
Sports

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Statistical comparison

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 05:53 pm
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Statistical comparison
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: A look at the statistical comparison

Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic has been on a roll in 2021. He recently equaled the all-time record of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by winning his 20th Grand Slam. Djokovic achieved the feat after clinching his sixth Wimbledon title. His rival Nadal had earlier opted out of the championships. He lost to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open semi-finals. Here is the statistical comparison.

In this article
Djokovic

A look Djokovic's record at Grand Slams

Djokovic claimed the first of his 20 majors in 2008 by winning the Australian Open. Over a decade later, he won a record-extending ninth title in Melbourne. Djokovic secured his second French Open title in June, and followed it up with a sixth Wimbledon title. The world number one also owns three US Open titles. He has a win-loss record of 317-45 at majors.

Nadal

Nadal has a record 13 French Open titles

Spanish ace Nadal is known for his dominance on clay. He has won a record 13 French Open titles, most in the history. This is seven more than Bjorn Borg (6), who is second on the list. Besides, Nadal also has four US Open, two Wimbledon, and one Australian Open title. He has a win-loss record of 291-41 at Grand Slams.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Djokovic enjoys a lead of 30-28 over Nadal in the ATP head-to-head series. He recently beat Nadal in the semi-finals of 2021 Roland Garros. The latter leads 10-7 in Grand Slam matches. Nadal leads 7-2 at the French Open and 2-1 at the US Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2-1 at Wimbledon.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Men's T20 WC 2021: India, Pakistan placed in Group 2

Latest News

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's design officially revealed

Technology

COVID-19 cases declining very slowly, third wave imminent, says government

India

Mahindra Bolero Neo offers a fuel efficiency of 17.28km/l

Auto

Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

World

Adityanath government turned UP into a leading state, claims Nadda

Politics

Latest Sports News

Made in India to make its presence felt in Tokyo

Sports

Men's T20 WC 2021: India, Pakistan placed in Group 2

Sports

Novak Djokovic set to feature in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Injured Kusal Perera gets ruled out

Sports

Decoding the records of football superstar Neymar

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: Here is the statistical comparison

Sports

Djokovic vs Federer vs Nadal: A statistical comparison

Sports

French Open: Djokovic knocks out Nadal in semis- Records broken

Sports

French Open, Djokovic vs Nadal: Decoding their rivalry in numbers

Sports

Novak Djokovic News

WTA and ATP Rankings: Serena slips; Djokovic reigns supreme

Sports

After winning Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic qualifies for 2021 ATP Finals

Sports

Novak Djokovic wins 2021 Wimbledon final: Records broken

Sports

Novak Djokovic captures 20th major title at Wimbledon: Key stats

Sports

2021 Wimbledon final, Djokovic vs Berrettini: Decoding the key stats

Sports
Trending Topics