Ishant Sharma vs Tim Southee: Statistical comparison (Test cricket)

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 06:54 pm
India and New Zealand are set to clash in the inaugural WTC final, starting June 18 at The Ageas Bowl. The conditions and wicket in Southampton will likely assist the fast bowlers, as has been the case in past. Front-line seamer Ishant Sharma will lead the pace attack for India, while Tim Southee is expected to carry his form. We compare their Test numbers.

Ishant

A look at Ishant's Test career

Ishant burst on to the international scene in 2007. The tall seamer grabbed eyeballs with his exploits during India's 2007/08 tour Down Under, wherein he perturbed many, including Ricky Ponting, with his express pace. In a Test career spanning over a decade, Ishant has accounted for 303 wickets from 101 matches at 32.28. The tally comprises 11 five-fors and one 10-wicket haul.

Southee

Tim Southee in Test cricket

Southee has been one of the greatest fast bowlers from New Zealand. The 32-year-old has operated as NZ's strike bowler for over a decade. Southee, who made his Test debut in 2008, has claimed 309 scalps at an average of 28.31. The senior pacer has registered 12 five-wicket hauls and one haul of 10 wickets. He has also claimed 17 four-wicket hauls.

Away

Ishant has more wickets in overseas Tests

Ishant has duly excelled in foreign conditions. He owns 199 wickets from 60 Tests at 32.88 away from home. He is only behind Anil Kumble (269), Kapil (215), and Zaheer (207) among Indian bowlers on this list. Meanwhile, Southee is NZ's third highest wicket-taker in away Tests. He owns 111 wickets from 30 such Tests at a phenomenal average of 29.83.

Contribution

Southee has been a match-winner for New Zealand

Southee is a cut above the rest when it comes to giving match-winning performances. He has 170 wickets from 30 Tests at a remarkable average of 21.93, in winning cause. This is the third-most for NZ after Richard Hadlee (173) and Trent Boult (172). Meanwhile, Ishant has taken 153 wickets from 47 Tests (won) at an impressive average of 24.67.

England

Ishant has proved his mettle in England

This is the first time India and New Zealand are locking horns in a Test in England. Ishant has the joint-most wickets for India in the UK. He has snapped up 43 wickets from 12 Tests in England with a best match haul of 7/135. On the other hand, Southee has accounted for 27 scalps from six Tests in England (BBM: 10/108).

