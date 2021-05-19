Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Statistical comparison (after 91 Tests)

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 19, 2021, 11:48 pm

Statistical comparison between Kohli and Tendulkar (after 91 Tests)

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar remains the greatest batsman of all-time. Known as the 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar has plenty of esoteric records to his name across formats. Breaking a few of them still seems far-fetched. Among active cricketers, Indian captain Virat Kohli is touted as his successor, owing to his credentials. Here, we compare the Test stats of Kohli and Tendulkar (after 91 matches).

Kohli

Modern-day master!

Kohli is deemed as the Run Machine in modern-day cricket. He has aggregated 7,490 runs from 91 Tests at a remarkable average of 52.37. The impressive tally includes 27 tons and 25 fifties. His conversion rate in the format is formidable. Kohli also owns a record seven double-tons in Tests. His highest score of 254* came against South Africa (in 2019).

Tendulkar

Tendulkar had more runs than Kohli after playing 91 Tests

During his illustrious career that spanned over two decades, Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs from 200 Tests at a prolific average of 53.78. He slammed a record 51 tons in the format. Notably, Tendulkar had registered 7,673 runs after his first 91 Tests at 58.57. At the same stage (after 91 matches), Kohli (7,490) has 183 runs less than that of Tendulkar.

Information

Tendulkar had more centuries; Kohli has a better conversion rate

After playing 91 Tests, Tendulkar had slammed 28 tons and only two double-centuries. Although Kohli has one century less than Tendulkar, he owns as many as seven scores of 200 or more in the Test format.

Trend

Just like Tendulkar, Kohli has been among the top run-scorers

Both Tendulkar and Kohli emerged as trend-setters in their respective eras. Between 1989 and 2002 (91 Tests), Tendulkar was the third-highest run-scorer after Steve Waugh (7,932) and Mark Waugh (7,833). However, Tendulkar had recorded the most number of hundreds (28). Similarly, Kohli has the second-most Test runs after Joe Root (8,617) since his debut. He has the joint-most hundreds along with Steve Smith (27).

Australia

The knack for scoring runs against Australia

Anyone who has witnessed the rise of Tendulkar and Kohli knows their knack for scoring runs against Australia. Till his 91st Test, Tendulkar had smashed 1,406 runs at 54.07 against the Aussies. As many as 646 runs of them, at 46.14, were registered in Australia. Meanwhile, Kohli has 1,682 runs at 48.05 against them. He averages better Down Under (54.08), having amassed 1,352 runs.

Prime

Kohli tallied a record 1,322 Test runs in 2018

Tendulkar, quite often, used to be in his prime during the 1990s. In 1999, he smashed 1,088 runs in mere 10 Tests at a phenomenal average of 68.00. The tally included five tons and a double-century. On the other hand, Kohli attained several milestones in 2018. He racked up 1,322 runs from 13 Tests at 55.08 in that year (5 hundreds).

Away

Masters of all seasons!

The two Indian superstars share another attribute of playing audaciously away from home. In the late 1990s, India's batting was heavily dependant on Tendulkar. Similarly, Kohli's exploits from the 2014/15 Australia and 2018 England tours are duly archived. In his first 91 Tests, Tendulkar smashed 3,785 runs (away) at 54.07, while Kohli has scored 3,760 runs at 44.23 in such Tests till now.