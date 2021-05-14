Home / News / Sports News / Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket
Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 14, 2021, 08:00 am
Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

New Zealand and India are set to lock horns in the ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 18. After leading India to series victory against England, skipper Virat Kohli gears up for the Kiwi challenge. His counterpart Kane Williamson, who fares well in testing conditions, will aim to capitalize upon his form. We compare the stats of Kohli and Williamson in Test cricket.

In this article
Kohli

A look at the illustrious career of Kohli

Kohli is deemed as one the most prolific batsmen in Test cricket. He has aggregated 7,490 runs from 91 Tests at a remarkable average of 52.37. The impressive tally includes 27 tons, joint-highest in the format among active cricketers, with Steve Smith. Kohli also owns a record seven double-tons in Tests. His highest score of 254* came against South Africa in 2019.

Williamson

How has Williamson fared so far?

Over the years, New Zealand skipper Williamson has drawn praise for his immaculate technique. The crafty batsman has isn't too far behind Kohli in terms of Test runs. So far, he has scored 7,115 runs from 83 Tests with a best score of 251. In fact, Williamson has a better Test average than Kohli (54.31). He owns 24 tons and four double-centuries.

Contribution

Williamson has proved his mettle as a match-winner

Both Kohli and Williamson are regarded as match-winners in the ultimate format. However, the latter is a cut above the rest here. He has racked up 3,993 runs at an astronomical average of 78.29 in winning cause (36 matches). The tally includes 15 tons and 17 fifties. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored 3,961 runs in 47 such Tests at 58.25 (13 tons, 14 fifties).

Away

Runs scored away from home

Kohli and Williamson will be playing the WTC finale away from home. Their experience will come handy in England's tricky conditions. As of now, Kohli has amassed 3,760 runs from 48 away Tests at an average of 44.23. He has 14 tons outside India. On the other hand, Williamson owns 2,680 away runs in Test cricket with nine centuries.

Do you know?

Contribution in matches won away from home

New Zealand have won nine away Tests in the presence of Williamson. In those matches, he has scored 940 runs at a phenomenal average of 67.14 (4 hundreds). In 15 such games for India, Kohli has tallied 1,089 runs at 41.88 (3 hundreds).

Captaincy

A look at the captaincy numbers

Under Kohli, India have won 36 of 60 Tests (lost 14). Meanwhile, 10 of them have resulted in a draw (win percentage: 60). Interestingly, Williamson also has a win percentage of 60, having led NZ to 21 wins in 35 Tests. While leading, he has scored 3,078 runs at 62.81 (11 hundreds). Kohli owns a staggering 5,392 runs as captain at 58.60 (20 hundreds).

Battle

The battle of fire and ice!

Although both Kohli and Williamson reflect different mannerisms, the duo shares the trait of thriving under pressure. The fiery Kohli, who is devoid of a much-awaited century, will leave no stone to silence the critics. He will face a rather composed Williamson, whose astute captaincy speaks for itself. The battle of fire and ice takes centre stage at the Rose Bowl on June 18.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Premier League, Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-2: Records broken

Latest News

Amazon Prime buys exclusive rights to Oscar-winning film 'Another Round'

Entertainment

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

2021 Volkswagen T-Roc's deliveries commence in India

Auto

Premier League, Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-2: Records broken

Sports

NewsBytes Briefing: Tesla doesn't like Bitcoin anymore, and more

Science

Latest Sports News

Michael Jordan's famous Air Jordan sold for $152,000 at auction

Sports

Decoding Kylian Mbappe's terrific numbers in 2020-21 season

Sports

WBBL 2021: Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav set to make debuts

Sports

England fast bowler Jofra Archer set for County Championship return

Sports

Italian Open: Serena Williams loses 1,000th career WTA match

Sports
Trending Topics