Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 14, 2021, 08:00 am

New Zealand and India are set to lock horns in the ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 18. After leading India to series victory against England, skipper Virat Kohli gears up for the Kiwi challenge. His counterpart Kane Williamson, who fares well in testing conditions, will aim to capitalize upon his form. We compare the stats of Kohli and Williamson in Test cricket.

Kohli

A look at the illustrious career of Kohli

Kohli is deemed as one the most prolific batsmen in Test cricket. He has aggregated 7,490 runs from 91 Tests at a remarkable average of 52.37. The impressive tally includes 27 tons, joint-highest in the format among active cricketers, with Steve Smith. Kohli also owns a record seven double-tons in Tests. His highest score of 254* came against South Africa in 2019.

Williamson

How has Williamson fared so far?

Over the years, New Zealand skipper Williamson has drawn praise for his immaculate technique. The crafty batsman has isn't too far behind Kohli in terms of Test runs. So far, he has scored 7,115 runs from 83 Tests with a best score of 251. In fact, Williamson has a better Test average than Kohli (54.31). He owns 24 tons and four double-centuries.

Contribution

Williamson has proved his mettle as a match-winner

Both Kohli and Williamson are regarded as match-winners in the ultimate format. However, the latter is a cut above the rest here. He has racked up 3,993 runs at an astronomical average of 78.29 in winning cause (36 matches). The tally includes 15 tons and 17 fifties. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored 3,961 runs in 47 such Tests at 58.25 (13 tons, 14 fifties).

Away

Runs scored away from home

Kohli and Williamson will be playing the WTC finale away from home. Their experience will come handy in England's tricky conditions. As of now, Kohli has amassed 3,760 runs from 48 away Tests at an average of 44.23. He has 14 tons outside India. On the other hand, Williamson owns 2,680 away runs in Test cricket with nine centuries.

Do you know?

Contribution in matches won away from home

New Zealand have won nine away Tests in the presence of Williamson. In those matches, he has scored 940 runs at a phenomenal average of 67.14 (4 hundreds). In 15 such games for India, Kohli has tallied 1,089 runs at 41.88 (3 hundreds).

Captaincy

A look at the captaincy numbers

Under Kohli, India have won 36 of 60 Tests (lost 14). Meanwhile, 10 of them have resulted in a draw (win percentage: 60). Interestingly, Williamson also has a win percentage of 60, having led NZ to 21 wins in 35 Tests. While leading, he has scored 3,078 runs at 62.81 (11 hundreds). Kohli owns a staggering 5,392 runs as captain at 58.60 (20 hundreds).

Battle

The battle of fire and ice!

Although both Kohli and Williamson reflect different mannerisms, the duo shares the trait of thriving under pressure. The fiery Kohli, who is devoid of a much-awaited century, will leave no stone to silence the critics. He will face a rather composed Williamson, whose astute captaincy speaks for itself. The battle of fire and ice takes centre stage at the Rose Bowl on June 18.