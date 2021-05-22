England fast bowler Stuart Broad set to break these records

Stuart Broad eyes these milestones in Test cricket

England are set to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting June 2. Thereafter, they will lock horns with India in five Test matches. In what is expected to be an exciting summer of cricket, the opposition will be tested by England's bowling strength. Pace spearhead Stuart Broad has an opportunity to attain several feats in these matches. We present the same.

A look at his career

Broad is one of the most lethal bowlers in red-ball cricket. In recent times, he has emerged as a consistent wicket-taker. He is presently the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, and second-highest among English bowlers. In 146 Tests, he has taken 517 wickets at an impressive average of 27.71. The tally also includes a best match haul of 11/121.

Broad will likely get past Courtney Walsh

At present, Broad has fourth-most wickets among fast bowlers in Test cricket. He is only behind James Anderson (614), Glenn McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519) on this tally. Last year, Broad became only the second Englishman after Anderson to take 500 Test wickets. In the upcoming matches, Broad will likely surpass the legendary Walsh in terms of Test wickets.

Broad eyes the 100-wicket mark at Lord's

England will play two Tests at Lord's, one against New Zealand and India each. As of now, Broad has snapped up 94 wickets from 23 games at 27.06 on this venue. This is the second-most wickets by an English bowler on a single venue. By taking six more, he will become the second bowler after Anderson with 100 Test scalps at Lord's.

An opportunity to extend his streak at home

Broad is a force to reckon with in home conditions. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Tests played at home (334) after Muralitharan (493), Anderson (384), and Kumble (350). Broad could become the fourth bowler to take 350 or more Test wickets at home.

A look at the other records he can break

Broad, who has played 146 Tests, is set to become only the third English player with 150 Test appearances. He is only behind Alastair Cook (161) and Anderson (160) on this list. Broad could become the eighth bowler to take 800 or more wickets across formats. He has 760 scalps from 323 international games at an average of 27.87.