Max Verstappen wins the Styrian Grand Prix: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 09:56 pm

Max Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the Styrian Grand Prix to enhance his chances of winning the Formula 1 championship this season. Verstappen has extended his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 18 points. Mercedes duo Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas took the second and third positions respectively. Notably, Hamilton couldn't match Verstappen's pace in a rather uneventful race. Here's more.

Red Bull

Red Bull seal four F1 wins in a row

Red Bull have now won four races in a row and the manner in which Verstappen dominated the race highlighted the form he is enjoying. Red Bull are a real force this season and have taken the impetus in providing a severe challenge to Mercedes. This was also Red Bull's fifth race win of the season. Notably, Verstappen has won his fourth race too.

Verstappen

Verstappen wins 14th race in F1

After winning the Emilia Romagna GP, Monaco GP, and the French GP, Verstappen sealed another superb victory. This was Verstappen's seventh podium finish as well this season out of eight races. He has now claimed his 49th podium finish in F1 history. This was also his 14th race win. Meanwhile, his team-mate Sergio Perez finished fourth behind the two Mercedes drivers.

Points

A look at the drivers finishing within the points

McLaren's Lando Norris clinched fifth place and is keeping the pressure on Perez (96) in terms of points (86). Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished sixth and seventh respectively. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll took eighth place. Veteran driver Fernando Alonso, racing for Alpine, claimed ninth place, after finishing sixth at Azerbaijan GP and eighth in France. Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda finished 10th.

Information

Hamilton clinches sixth podium finish, Vettel and Ricciardo miss out

Hamilton clinched his sixth podium finish this season and a 171st career one. Meanwhile, fifth-placed Bottas increased his tally to 74 points. Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel missed out on the points, finishing 12th. McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo finished 13th. Haas' Mick Schumacher claimed 16th place.

Styrian GP

Verstappen dominates the race from start to finish

Verstappen converted his pole position into a lead at the first corner itself and controlled the race thereafter. The in-form driver was 1.4 seconds clear after two laps and then extended his advantage for the rest of the race. The only positive news for Hamilton was a late pit stop to claim the point for the fastest lap.

Information

Verstappen and Red Bull keep the pace up

Verstappen now has 156 points this season and is well above Hamilton, who has picked up 138 points. As far as the Constructor Standings is concerned, Red Bull (252) have a 40-point lead over Mercedes (212). McLaren, third, have 120 points.